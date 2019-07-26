What clues were left in car hit in front of Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano’s house?

Hamilton police are hoping that evidence left behind in a car involved in a crash in front of mobster Pat Musitano's house earlier this week will hold clues to the identities of those involved.

The bizarre head-on crash around 4:30 p.m. July 22 happened when a 76-year-old "close friend" of the Mafia family, who was backing into Pat's 206 St. Clair Blvd. driveway in a Buick, accelerated rapidly toward a Mercedes on the street.

Three men, including two in the Mercedes and another who may have been outside the car, ran away. They have not been identified.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom of the major crime unit said the airbags deployed inside the Mercedes during the crash. Police are hoping they can be tested to see if there is any blood, sweat or saliva, for DNA.

Thom said police found electronic devices left behind in the Mercedes that may also help in their investigation.

Police have shared surveillance images of the men with police intelligence units at other agencies, including in Montreal — where the car was registered.

All three were described as being black and between 25 and 30 years old. One wore a mask and another carried a backpack. Two were around six feet tall with athletic builds; the third was shorter and stockier.

It remains unclear exactly what happened in the moments before the crash, including conflicting information about the whereabouts of the third man. But something "spooked" the 76-year-old, causing him to drive quickly at the Mercedes.

The investigation is made more difficult because of little co-operation with police. This includes the 25-year-old registered owner of the Mercedes who was arrested on suspicion of failing to remain at a crash and conspiracy to commit murder against the 76-year-old. However, without sufficient evidence, police released him unconditionally.

The Hamilton police investigation is focused not just on what happened in the crash, but also what the men in the Mercedes were doing on the street for "some time" before.