Ancaster’s Spring Valley school set to break ground

Bids on both projects exceeded their budgets and the board is proposing to use its own proceeds from the sale of school properties to cover the difference.

The existing Greensville school was demolished last summer. Its replacement is already a year behind schedule, with students having shifted to nearby Spencer Valley, which will close once the new school opens.

Collegiate Avenue students are set to attend either Green Acres or R.L. Hyslop in September and remain there until a 213-student addition and $4.35 million in other board-financed upgrades are completed. Green Acres and Hyslop will then close.

The province is contributing $6 million toward the addition, whose tender results exceeded the grant by an undisclosed amount.

“We’ve highlighted our serious concerns to the ministry,” Johnstone said of delays in getting work underway. “It’s not fair to have the kids remain in the holding schools for this period of time when we are offering to pay the difference.”

When asked about the approval delays, a spokesperson for the ministry told Hamilton Community News it continues to work with the school board, but gave no reasons for the holdups or any indication of when decisions might be forthcoming.

“Ministry staff are committed to ensuring that these projects are reviewed in a timely manner to meet the needs of the community and deliver good value for the Ontario taxpayers,” Ingrid Anderson said in an email.