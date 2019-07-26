Hamilton mayor’s special adviser on LGBTQ+ issues resigns; role will not be filled

One of the mayor's two special advisers on LGBTQ+ issues has quit.

Cole Gately, whom Mayor Fred Eisenberger appointed as a volunteer special adviser after facing criticism over what some members of the LGBTQ+ community perceive as poor relations with their community, stepped down Thursday to focus on his work with the city's Trans Protocol, with which he serves as diversity and inclusion facilitator, and with the Trans Health Coalition, on which he's chair.

"I feel that my work on education and advocacy for improved health care and better inclusion for trans Hamiltonians must be my priority," Gately said in an email.

He said he felt no pressure to quit but acknowledged some criticized him for taking the role in the first place.

"Many people respected what they know of my reputation and track-record, and were waiting to see if I could make a difference. Others didn't think I should be doing it. There's no easy answer, and I have decided it will be better for me to focus on what I do best," he said.

He went on to say "this is a particularly challenging time" for the city but through listening, learning and reflecting, "I know we will get through this."

In a statement Friday, Eisenberger thanked Gately for "the invaluable insight and advice he has provided me."

Adviser Deirdre Pike will stay on as an adviser.

Pike said while she is also aware of criticism surrounding the adviser role, she tries to engage those who are critical in conversation.

"I don't think that we have to be unified in our tactics but I do think we need to be unified in [our commitment to] the end result — and that should be about the health and well being of Hamilton," Pike said. "Sometimes it's time to stop yelling 'shame' for a minute."