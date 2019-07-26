Mayor’s special advisor on LGBTQ+ issues quits

One of the mayor's two special advisors on LGBTQ+ issues, appointed in the wake of criticism over how the city responded to Pride violence, has quit.

In a statement Friday, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said Cole Gately has "elected to step away" from the advisory role to focus on his work with the City's Trans Protocol and Trans Health Coalition, work he did simultaneously while filling the advisory role.

Advisor Deirdre Pike remains in the role.

Eisenberger appointed the two well-respected LGBTQ+ advocates in the wake of hateful and homophobic-fulled violence that broke out at Pride and after criticism over how the City and police responded to it. The two were to help the City develop a community-wide action plan to help Hamilton "toward a shared goal of equity and inclusion for all," Eisenberger said.