Rope rescue calls continue to drop around Hamilton-area waterfalls

Last year, officers issued 744 tickets for "entering an area posted prohibited" under the city's parks bylaw. As of July 22, 457 tickets had been handed out this year.

Municipal law enforcement stepped up its efforts around city-owned waterfalls with mishaps and tragedies reaching unforeseen heights in recent years.

Bunn said that presence hasn't just involved handing out tickets, but also educating people on how to stay safe.

City of Hamilton bylaw officers Kennedy Colalillo, left, and Alex Fox watch for trespassers near the scenic vantage point at Albion Falls. | Gary Yokoyama/The Hamilton Spectator

"They're able to act as ambassadors and direct them to the viewing platforms."

Last year, firefighters were called twice to Dundas Peak, once to Webster's Falls and once to Tew's Falls, which are under the Hamilton Conservation Authority's stewardship.

The other calls were to Felker's Falls, a conservation authority park in Stoney Creek, and Sherman Falls, which is on privately owned land in Ancaster and also known as Farah Falls. Smokey Hollow, in Waterdown, was the site of one call.

This year, firefighters were dispatched to help people at Paramount Park in Stoney Creek, Tew's Falls, Dundas Peak and private land off Watsons Lane in Dundas.

The beauty of local waterfalls and majestic towering peaks have been a double-edged sword for Hamilton. The more people that come to see them, the greater the chance of accidents.

"We want people to come here. We want them to view the waterfalls. They're beautiful. We want to share them but we want to do so safely," Bunn said.

Before barriers went up, some daredevil visitors to Albion Falls would scale its rock face coursing with rushing water while selfie-seekers would shoot cellphone photos from its sheer edge.

Thousands of feet of five-foot-high metal fencing help prevent mishaps at Webster's Falls. | Gary Yokoyama/The Hamilton Spectator

Firefighters rescue injured people after plunges. In some cases, it's too late, with falls ending in death.

But there's also a resource cost. In 2018, Fire Chief David Cunliffe noted a minimum of 18 firefighters respond in each rope rescue.

Greensville residents who live around the Spencer Gorge — which includes Webster's, Tew's and Dundas Peak — have also complained about the nuisance factor associated with an influx in visitors in recent years.

The conservation authority has banned weekend parking in the area during the high season and operated a shuttle service from nearby Christie Lake Conservation Area to cut down on congestion.

In April, the city also said it was considering increasing parking penalties around the gorge to $250.

Bunn noted the city is working a design for viewing platforms and a staircase to the bottom of Albion Falls. "What we've heard is that people really do want that vantage point closer to the base of the falls."

Last year, project manager Louise Thomassin said staff plan to request $1.2 million for the project.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

