It's 'A Greener Place' in Waterdown

A new shop is working to make Waterdown a greener place to live.
Owner Victoria Garofalo has always wanted to run a local, handmade goods retail shop, and over time her idea for the business evolved.
“I wanted it to be a handmade store to begin with and then it evolved into more of like an eco-friendly shop," she said.
A Greener Place, located on Dundas Street East near Mill Street, is a zero-waste general store featuring bulk refill. It features items such as toothbrushes, hair-care products, makeup, children's toys, alternative hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Customers can buy in bulk or bring their containers in for refills.
The items found in the shop, including many made-in-Canada brands, are things that people use every day, but are made with the planet in mind.
“I just wanted to give people a way to reduce their household waste,” said Garofalo, adding, “even if it’s small things here and there, it’s stuff that’s easy for individual people, or families, or a household to do. The idea being that lots of little small changes eventually compound into making a bigger impact.”
