Extended heat warning in effect as temperatures expected to soar to low 30s

An extended heat warning is in effect for Hamilton.

The city's medical officer of health initiated the extended heat warning Monday morning as hot, humid conditions continue for the third day in a row. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s during the day, dipping to lows near 20 C overnight.

"There may be a brief respite from the heat in some areas today as showers or thunderstorms are possible. A cold front is expected to deliver a cooler and less humid air mass to the area on Tuesday," reads a statement from the medical officer of health.

An extended heat warning is issued when there are three or more consecutive days with highs higher than 31 C and lows no lower than 20 C. Warnings can also come into effect if the humidex reaches 40 C or higher for three or more days in a row.

Environment Canada also has a heat warning in effect.

This heat warning — which began on Saturday — marks the third such warning this summer. The previous two ran from July 5 to 6 and July 19 to 21. This time last year, there were three heat events, one from June 16 to 19, one from June 29 to July 6 and one from July 15 to 17.

If you're looking for a respite from the heat, the City of Hamilton and community groups are offering cool down centres, identified by signs reading Cool Down Here. Additionally, leisure swims at all city pools — both indoor and outdoor — will be free. Spray pads are also open across the city.

The Salvation Army has launched its mobile water distribution response and is distributing water to those who need it.

The medical officer of health is reminding people to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion including heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting. If you are experiencing symptoms, seek help immediately.

Reduce your risk of heat-related illness by following these precautions, as advised by the medical officer of health: