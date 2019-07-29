Hamilton construction up a whopping 30 per cent in the first six months of 2019

The biggest project recorded in June, was a $65-million, 251-unit apartment development on Dundas Street East in Flamborough — by Flamborough Centre Properties — followed by a $32 million addition project at McMaster University. Details were available about the McMaster construction.

Norton said the record-breaking six month total across the city is both a reflection of developers rushing forward to avoid additional costs but it also a sign that the construction industry is continuing to boom in the city.

"Both factors are at work in explaining the increase," he said. "It's going to be a good year. There is no doubt about it. We're clearly going to pass the $1 billion mark again for the year.

"It's the exodus from Toronto. We are relatively affordable for residential, commercial and industrial developments. Hamilton is becoming a viable alternative, not just to live but as a place to bring business from Toronto," he said.

Construction at King William and Hughson June 4. | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

The report says residential construction was up 12 per cent — in the first six months of the year — compared to the three year average, whereas industrial, commercial and institutional construction was up by 59.5 per cent.

June's report follows a previous month's report from the city's planning and development department that had a major miscalculation — because of an extra zero added to one project.

A $12.7-million City Hamilton Housing Corp. buildingon MacNab Street North was mistakenly counted as $127 million. So instead of a 30 per cent increase in overall construction activity for the first five months of the year — as compared to the same period in 2018 — the increase was really 9 per cent.

Asked whether there might be a calculation problem with the June report — that found a 30 per cent increase — Dio Ortiz, a spokesperson for the department, said "we're more than confident that it is accurate."

mmcneil@thespec.com

905-526-4687 | @Markatthespec

