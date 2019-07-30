Troy's Nolan Myers to play in fastball nationals

Troy’s Nolan Myers is squaring off against the top U14 and U16 fastball players in the country over the next two weeks in Saskatoon.
The 13-year-old Myers will play for the U16 Simcoe Braves, while also suiting up for the U14 Durham Dodgers. The U14 tournament took place from July 27-31, while the U16 event runs from July 31-Aug. 4.
Myers, who has played for Simcoe for three years, said that when the team started they had the goal of winning the Canadian title in two years — a goal they achieved last year by winning the U14 Canadian title in 2018 in Stouffville, Ontario.
He said the teams both have a solid shot at winning this year’s titles, as Simcoe finished third in Ontario while the Durham team is seeded second.
“Ontario has finished first, second and third for the last eight tournaments,” Myers said.
He added that it is always fun to meet players from different provinces.
The Dr. John Seaton graduate, who will start Grade 9 at Dundas Valley Secondary School in the fall, plays first base, second base, third base and pitcher — but will play at the corner infield spots on the U16 team, and second base and pitcher for the U14 squad.
In terms of a favourite position, Myers said he loves first base and pitcher.
Myers said he’ll draw on his experience last year to prepare for this year’s tournament.
“You have to be rested for the finals,” he said. “It’s just work, work, work.”
Myers said because most of the top teams come from Ontario, they’re used to playing the same high calibre of teams at provincial tournaments. But, as he’s never been to Saskatchewan before, Myers said he’s looking forward to visiting the province.
Myers, whose grandfather is former NHL referee Bob Myers, has been playing fastball for five years and began his career in Lynden.
He said he prefers fastball to hardball because it is more fun, and the games are much quicker. In addition, his dad Steve played fastball in Copetown.
The Simcoe team — which is mostly made up of players from Haldimand — practices three times per week in Waterford and twice per week in the winter months.
To help support Myers and the Simcoe Braves, the Copetown Lions donated $500 to the team.
Copetown Lions Club member Bill Shewfelt, who presented Myers with the donation, said that his son Chris played fastball for about 10 years — playing at the Worlds several times and winning five Canadian championships in a row.
Shewfelt has been involved in Copetown fastball for years and was involved in building the diamonds at Copetown Community Park, one which bears his name.
He said it’s great to see local players continuing to play at a high level.
Myers said he and the Braves are very grateful for the support from the Lions.
“It’s a big help and our team is very grateful for it,” he said.
