WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?

The paving and line painting on Parkside Drive in Waterdown, from Main Street North to just west of Hollybush Drive, is underway.

JUST THE FACTS

The work has been ongoing since 2017, and will see the street reconstructed to three lanes, with a continuous turn lane and boulevards on both sides. Additionally, the work included bike lanes, sidewalks on both sides, crosswalks and additional stoplights.

The project also included sewer and infrastructure upgrades beneath the roadway.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said that the paving was originally done last summer, but the final paving and line painting got underway in early July.

She said the project is expected to be complete in three weeks — with most of the remaining work including sodding, tree planting and line painting.

Partridge said the road upgrades are only taking place to Main Street North because residents living further east on Parkside did not want anything to change with the roadway.

“As it is now, they park on the side of the road,” she said. “If we put in sidewalks and we upgraded all the way down, they would lose the use of that area to park.”