Pan American Gliding Championships soar over Flamborough

Some of the top gliders in the world will soar over Flamborough for the next week, as the Pan American Gliding Championships take to the air from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.
The event, hosted out of the SOSA Gliding Club on Cooper Road near Rockton, will see 40 competitors from Canada, the United States and Argentina vie for the title at the second-highest living of gliding competition in the world.
Ken Sorenson, the championship director for the event, said the event is a great way for people to get into the sport of soaring.
“If anyone has any interest in aviation, or even if they don’t have any interest in aviation, come out to the SOSA Gliding Club and check it out,” he said. “Soaring is a great recreational aviation activity.”
Sorenson, who hails from Waller, Texas, said there will be 12 competition days — but noted they will not fly every day. He said it is likely they will lose some days to weather and there is also a mandatory rest day.
The event officially gets underway with an opening ceremony Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., but the first competition day is Friday, Sorenson said.
He said the competition sees pilots take off from the SOSA facility before travelling to various turnpoints around the area. The gliders must all depart at the same time and are equipped with GPS trackers which will determine both if they reach the turnpoints and when they return.
“You are judged on your average speed over that course,” he said. Those with the higher average speed get more points and the points over the course of the competition are tallied to determine the winner.
“It’s not uncommon after 10 days of flying for the winner and second place to be separated by 10 points,” he said. “You can have surprisingly close scores.”
Sorenson sets the courses for the Pan American event and said they can consist of anything from two turn points to five and cover distances of 150 kilometres to 500 km — although a good length at SOSA is likely 300 km.
Weather conditions determine the length of the task, Sorenson said, adding at SOSA there is typically a five-hour soarable window in which the competitions can take place.
This year’s event is the third Pan American Gliding Championship, as the first was held in Tennessee and the second was in Argentina. To date, there have been about two years between contests.
The event represents the second-highest level of the sport, just below the World Gliding Championships, Sorenson said. He noted the two competitions share the same rules, but there are a greater number and arguably higher calibre of pilots at the world event.
“It’s not actually a regularly scheduled event,” he said. “It happens whenever a group gets together that’s willing to put it together.”
This year’s event was spearheaded by SOSA member Virginia Thompson, who hails from Kitchener-Waterloo.
“Anybody who puts on one of these contests is doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, for the good of the sport,” Sorenson said.
The winner of the competition will take home a trophy — as well as bragging rights, Sorenson said.
“It’s an amateur sport and there’s no prize money,” he said. “The people who are doing this are doing it for the recognition of their peers, as much as anything.”
Sorenson said the key to gliding is cumulus clouds, which are formed by rising warm air which condenses. He said skilled pilots will be able to read if a cloud is growing or collapsing.
“You want the growing clouds, not the collapsing clouds,” he said. “The skill is in part determined by which clouds you pick.”
In effect, he said, pilots are using the clouds as stepping stones, climbing with a cloud and gliding to the next. In a typical flight, Sorenson said pilots may make 10-15 climbs.
“It’s not a huge number of climbs, but which of those clouds you stop and climb at is the key and determines your speed,” he said, but added there’s a skill to finding the best path between clouds. “There’s a lot of feeling of the air that goes on.”
Sorenson said it’s always a possibility that pilots will have to make outlandings — which are unplanned landings at other airstrips — or in farmers’ fields.
At the end of the day, he said the event is exciting.
“This is great fun,” he said. “The goal is for everyone to leave with more friends than they arrived with.”
The SOSA Gliding Club is located at 1144 Cooper Rd., Rockton. For more information about the event, call 519-740-9328.
Some of the top gliders in the world will soar over Flamborough for the next week, as the Pan American Gliding Championships take to the air from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.
The event, hosted out of the SOSA Gliding Club on Cooper Road near Rockton, will see 40 competitors from Canada, the United States and Argentina vie for the title at the second-highest living of gliding competition in the world.
Ken Sorenson, the championship director for the event, said the event is a great way for people to get into the sport of soaring.
“If anyone has any interest in aviation, or even if they don’t have any interest in aviation, come out to the SOSA Gliding Club and check it out,” he said. “Soaring is a great recreational aviation activity.”
Sorenson, who hails from Waller, Texas, said there will be 12 competition days — but noted they will not fly every day. He said it is likely they will lose some days to weather and there is also a mandatory rest day.
The event officially gets underway with an opening ceremony Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., but the first competition day is Friday, Sorenson said.
He said the competition sees pilots take off from the SOSA facility before travelling to various turnpoints around the area. The gliders must all depart at the same time and are equipped with GPS trackers which will determine both if they reach the turnpoints and when they return.
“You are judged on your average speed over that course,” he said. Those with the higher average speed get more points and the points over the course of the competition are tallied to determine the winner.
“It’s not uncommon after 10 days of flying for the winner and second place to be separated by 10 points,” he said. “You can have surprisingly close scores.”
Sorenson sets the courses for the Pan American event and said they can consist of anything from two turn points to five and cover distances of 150 kilometres to 500 km — although a good length at SOSA is likely 300 km.
Weather conditions determine the length of the task, Sorenson said, adding at SOSA there is typically a five-hour soarable window in which the competitions can take place.
This year’s event is the third Pan American Gliding Championship, as the first was held in Tennessee and the second was in Argentina. To date, there have been about two years between contests.
The event represents the second-highest level of the sport, just below the World Gliding Championships, Sorenson said. He noted the two competitions share the same rules, but there are a greater number and arguably higher calibre of pilots at the world event.
“It’s not actually a regularly scheduled event,” he said. “It happens whenever a group gets together that’s willing to put it together.”
This year’s event was spearheaded by SOSA member Virginia Thompson, who hails from Kitchener-Waterloo.
“Anybody who puts on one of these contests is doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, for the good of the sport,” Sorenson said.
The winner of the competition will take home a trophy — as well as bragging rights, Sorenson said.
“It’s an amateur sport and there’s no prize money,” he said. “The people who are doing this are doing it for the recognition of their peers, as much as anything.”
Sorenson said the key to gliding is cumulus clouds, which are formed by rising warm air which condenses. He said skilled pilots will be able to read if a cloud is growing or collapsing.
“You want the growing clouds, not the collapsing clouds,” he said. “The skill is in part determined by which clouds you pick.”
In effect, he said, pilots are using the clouds as stepping stones, climbing with a cloud and gliding to the next. In a typical flight, Sorenson said pilots may make 10-15 climbs.
“It’s not a huge number of climbs, but which of those clouds you stop and climb at is the key and determines your speed,” he said, but added there’s a skill to finding the best path between clouds. “There’s a lot of feeling of the air that goes on.”
Sorenson said it’s always a possibility that pilots will have to make outlandings — which are unplanned landings at other airstrips — or in farmers’ fields.
At the end of the day, he said the event is exciting.
“This is great fun,” he said. “The goal is for everyone to leave with more friends than they arrived with.”
The SOSA Gliding Club is located at 1144 Cooper Rd., Rockton. For more information about the event, call 519-740-9328.
Some of the top gliders in the world will soar over Flamborough for the next week, as the Pan American Gliding Championships take to the air from Aug. 2 to Aug. 13.
The event, hosted out of the SOSA Gliding Club on Cooper Road near Rockton, will see 40 competitors from Canada, the United States and Argentina vie for the title at the second-highest living of gliding competition in the world.
Ken Sorenson, the championship director for the event, said the event is a great way for people to get into the sport of soaring.
“If anyone has any interest in aviation, or even if they don’t have any interest in aviation, come out to the SOSA Gliding Club and check it out,” he said. “Soaring is a great recreational aviation activity.”
Sorenson, who hails from Waller, Texas, said there will be 12 competition days — but noted they will not fly every day. He said it is likely they will lose some days to weather and there is also a mandatory rest day.
The event officially gets underway with an opening ceremony Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m., but the first competition day is Friday, Sorenson said.
He said the competition sees pilots take off from the SOSA facility before travelling to various turnpoints around the area. The gliders must all depart at the same time and are equipped with GPS trackers which will determine both if they reach the turnpoints and when they return.
“You are judged on your average speed over that course,” he said. Those with the higher average speed get more points and the points over the course of the competition are tallied to determine the winner.
“It’s not uncommon after 10 days of flying for the winner and second place to be separated by 10 points,” he said. “You can have surprisingly close scores.”
Sorenson sets the courses for the Pan American event and said they can consist of anything from two turn points to five and cover distances of 150 kilometres to 500 km — although a good length at SOSA is likely 300 km.
Weather conditions determine the length of the task, Sorenson said, adding at SOSA there is typically a five-hour soarable window in which the competitions can take place.
This year’s event is the third Pan American Gliding Championship, as the first was held in Tennessee and the second was in Argentina. To date, there have been about two years between contests.
The event represents the second-highest level of the sport, just below the World Gliding Championships, Sorenson said. He noted the two competitions share the same rules, but there are a greater number and arguably higher calibre of pilots at the world event.
“It’s not actually a regularly scheduled event,” he said. “It happens whenever a group gets together that’s willing to put it together.”
This year’s event was spearheaded by SOSA member Virginia Thompson, who hails from Kitchener-Waterloo.
“Anybody who puts on one of these contests is doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, for the good of the sport,” Sorenson said.
The winner of the competition will take home a trophy — as well as bragging rights, Sorenson said.
“It’s an amateur sport and there’s no prize money,” he said. “The people who are doing this are doing it for the recognition of their peers, as much as anything.”
Sorenson said the key to gliding is cumulus clouds, which are formed by rising warm air which condenses. He said skilled pilots will be able to read if a cloud is growing or collapsing.
“You want the growing clouds, not the collapsing clouds,” he said. “The skill is in part determined by which clouds you pick.”
In effect, he said, pilots are using the clouds as stepping stones, climbing with a cloud and gliding to the next. In a typical flight, Sorenson said pilots may make 10-15 climbs.
“It’s not a huge number of climbs, but which of those clouds you stop and climb at is the key and determines your speed,” he said, but added there’s a skill to finding the best path between clouds. “There’s a lot of feeling of the air that goes on.”
Sorenson said it’s always a possibility that pilots will have to make outlandings — which are unplanned landings at other airstrips — or in farmers’ fields.
At the end of the day, he said the event is exciting.
“This is great fun,” he said. “The goal is for everyone to leave with more friends than they arrived with.”
The SOSA Gliding Club is located at 1144 Cooper Rd., Rockton. For more information about the event, call 519-740-9328.