Pan American Gliding Championships soar over Flamborough

Weather conditions determine the length of the task, Sorenson said, adding at SOSA there is typically a five-hour soarable window in which the competitions can take place.

This year’s event is the third Pan American Gliding Championship, as the first was held in Tennessee and the second was in Argentina. To date, there have been about two years between contests.

The event represents the second-highest level of the sport, just below the World Gliding Championships, Sorenson said. He noted the two competitions share the same rules, but there are a greater number and arguably higher calibre of pilots at the world event.

“It’s not actually a regularly scheduled event,” he said. “It happens whenever a group gets together that’s willing to put it together.”

This year’s event was spearheaded by SOSA member Virginia Thompson, who hails from Kitchener-Waterloo.

“Anybody who puts on one of these contests is doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, for the good of the sport,” Sorenson said.

The winner of the competition will take home a trophy — as well as bragging rights, Sorenson said.

“It’s an amateur sport and there’s no prize money,” he said. “The people who are doing this are doing it for the recognition of their peers, as much as anything.”

Sorenson said the key to gliding is cumulus clouds, which are formed by rising warm air which condenses. He said skilled pilots will be able to read if a cloud is growing or collapsing.

“You want the growing clouds, not the collapsing clouds,” he said. “The skill is in part determined by which clouds you pick.”

In effect, he said, pilots are using the clouds as stepping stones, climbing with a cloud and gliding to the next. In a typical flight, Sorenson said pilots may make 10-15 climbs.

“It’s not a huge number of climbs, but which of those clouds you stop and climb at is the key and determines your speed,” he said, but added there’s a skill to finding the best path between clouds. “There’s a lot of feeling of the air that goes on.”

Sorenson said it’s always a possibility that pilots will have to make outlandings — which are unplanned landings at other airstrips — or in farmers’ fields.

At the end of the day, he said the event is exciting.

“This is great fun,” he said. “The goal is for everyone to leave with more friends than they arrived with.”

The SOSA Gliding Club is located at 1144 Cooper Rd., Rockton. For more information about the event, call 519-740-9328.



