Waterdown Sobeys rolls out sensory-friendly shopping

“I certainly laud any efforts to make spaces more accessible to all,” she said.

As a result of the program, Chapman said many customers with sensitivities have said the program is amazing.

“It’s been great, because it’s about making sure we understand our customers and the needs that they have,” she said.

While individuals with autism spectrum disorder may have sensory sensitivities, Chapman said people with sensory sensitivities may not have autism and not all people on the autism spectrum have sensory sensitivities.

Laura Heimpel, the regional program and volunteer co-ordinator for Autism Ontario’s west region — including the Hamilton-Wentworth chapter — said the program is certainly beneficial for families which include members with ASD.

“It’s a great initiative that they’re rolling out,” she said. “It’s certainly helping our families navigate day-to-day life.”

Heimpel said much of the work Autism Ontario does is focused on creating space for families to feel comfortable going about day-to-day activities.

“Sensory-friendly shopping is one of those experiences that a lot of other families take for granted,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for our families to go about their day-to-day life and experience shopping.”

Heimpel said many individuals who are on the autism spectrum will approach a grocery store, see a lot of things happening and get overwhelmed in terms of the sensory processing and walk away.

“So to have some of those things turned off or modified really helps our folks navigate through the store and get some of the day-to-day shopping needs done,” she said.

She said the program opens the door for other community partners to institute similar programs and brings greater awareness to how communities can make life easier for those on the autism spectrum.

“This is a huge stride that Sobeys is rolling this out all across Ontario,” she said. “We’re already hearing from families all across the province … about how important this is.”

Heimpel said one in 66 Canadians has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — but many more have not been diagnosed or are awaiting a diagnosis

“I think the scope of this sort of sensory-friendly shopping is huge,” she said. “It’s well-needed in our communities.”