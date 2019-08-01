End of an era for the iconic presses on Frid Street

He said the toughest part of the job over the years was finding out at 1 a.m. that the press was down — and yet by the time he left home and got to the building, staff had already figured out a solution.

"And we always got the paper out. And that's the best part of the job."

The Spectator will be printed on newer presses at the TC Transcontinental plant in Vaughan, a little over an hour away from Hamilton. The Spec will share a production run with papers including the Toronto Star and Globe and Mail, and all will share the same page size dimensions.

In May, the Spectator's parent company, Torstar, announced the plant would close. The news shocked production workers even as they had sensed its inevitability.

Most did not expect the printing operation to shut down so soon, believing it would last perhaps another two years.

But the move follows a long-established pattern for newspapers in Canada and beyond, where printing and production is no longer done on-site and is contracted out.

The reason the Frid Street plant held on so long, said McKeon, is the quality of the work, fuelled by people who took pride in their jobs.

Indeed, despite the trend in the industry, production increased in recent years at the Frid Street plant, adding newspapers like the London Free Press, hitting its peak of 80 per cent capacity in 2018.

Getting the presses up and operating at The Hamilton Spectator in October 1976. The presses first started printing The Spec at its new location on Frid Street in the fall of 1976. They will shutdown at the end of August. | The Hamilton Spectator

The closure means the loss of 73 full-time jobs in the building, and 105 part-time positions.

Employees say the timing of severance packages offered bodes well for those nearing retirement, but for others it's an uncertain and painful period.

For a few, the Spectator has been the only job they ever had.

That goes for mailroom supervisor Wil Moning. When he was 17, on a Saturday morning in 1976, he showed up on Frid Street at the door where mailroom manager Ralph Bradt picked his quick-and-ready morning crew to get the weekend paper out.

"He would just point and say: 'I need you and you and you.' He pointed to me and I carried newspaper bundles over to where people were inserting flyers. That was my first job, and once he started recognizing me, it was just: that kid does a pretty good job."

One of Moning's next positions was cleaning the filthy presses. There were four cleaners through the 1970s — Bob Atkinson, Ted Cochrane and Dave Smith were among the others — and today there is one on duty: Doug Fletcher.

Getting the presses up and running at The Hamilton Spectator's new location on Frid Street in 1976. | The Hamilton Spectator

Back then they made sure to wipe down a chrome walking rail alongside the machines, so the newspaper's publisher, John Muir, wouldn't get his hands dirty on his weekly walk-through greeting staff.

Technological advances led to faster production and fewer workers. When Moning started in the mailroom, prior to automation, a roomful of staff inserted flyers into each newspaper by hand.

In the 1980s, in what is now called the pre-press department but was then called composing, 40 people laid-out the paper cutting and pasting articles and advertisements onto "flats" on light tables, using wax and X-acto knives.

Welding together the small track that shunts rolls of newsprint around the pressroom at The Hamilton Spectator's new home in 1976. | The Hamilton Spectator

"There was the smell of burning wax and cigarettes; ash trays on every desk," said Ian Raymond, who started working as a teenage copy boy at the Spec in 1984, and has worked in pre-press since 1998, where the department now numbers about nine.

Raymond is 51 and had hoped to ride his job to retirement, but the announcement changed those plans.

"There have been a couple of weeks of being pretty down about it, but we are still working full-tilt, so it's been busy, not a lot of time to reflect and ponder."

He enjoyed the variety of work, and the teamwork between pre-press — where the pages are prepped for printing — and editorial, advertising, and the pressroom.

"In pre-press we were kind of a hub, dealing with the pressroom and editorial and advertising; you needed some diplomacy sometimes ... It was a nice mix of blue collar and white collar."

That symbiosis all under one roof now stands as a monument to another era: the interplay of manufacturing and journalism, commerce and art — so representative of Hamilton.

To the end of its run, the pressroom on Frid Street stood apart as iconic, timeless, and a fascination to employees and visitors. It was the engine room of the operation where the paper was forged.

The pressroom was used as a backdrop for filming scenes in TV series and movies, including "The Handmaid's Tale," where pretend bullet holes were drilled into a mammoth roll of newsprint. (The TV production company paid $700 to spoil the roll.)

When the Specwas founded in 1846 by Robert Smiley — a printer by trade — the "paper" was produced on linen sheets, ran four pages, and sold for a penny in Hamilton, population 6,832.

If you think you have a problem with ink rubbing off on your hands you should talk to pressroom employee Bob Atkison who has the task of cleaning the ink from the giant printing presses at the Hamilton Spectator. | Scott Gardner/The Hamilton Spectator

Decades later, columns of words were punched out in hot metal on a linotype machine. In 1976 production switched to "cold type," and the 400 tonne Goss offset presses designed in England and built in Chicago were installed, and later more units were added on top.

"That stacking (of presses) was revolutionary, it gave us the ability to run processed colour on both sides of the web," said Doug Downes, the senior press foreman, who worked on Frid Street since 1991.

Working as a pressman was a mobile trade: prior to the Spectator, Downes worked the presses at same-site printing operations in Brantford, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.

Tom Watts, meanwhile, has known most every aspect of production.

"This has been my life, working here," he said.

As a teenager he worked Saturdays on Spectator delivery trucks; a fleet was maintained on site until 1996. He was a "throw off," dropping newspaper bundles off the back of the truck, running papers into stores.

During his last year at Westdale high school, his father, who had been a career worker at Stelco, died from cancer. To support his mother Watts attended school in the morning and worked afternoons on the trucks.

"I was lucky that the school, and the Spectator, helped me to do that."

Tom Watts checks registration on Grimsby community news papers coming off the blue press. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator

One day Watts was crossing Concession Street on foot delivering a bundle when he was hit by a car. It knocked the wind out of him and he cracked two ribs.

He got to his feet, shook it off, and carried the papers into the store.

Later he drove Spec trucks, worked in the mailroom, and the pressroom, where, on his second week apprenticing, he lost the tips off two fingers in a machine.

"I'll miss the people, it's like a family and I grew up with most of them in here. I think that's how most of us feel. That's the saddest thing for me."

Well into August, the Frid Street plant will still be bustling, printing the Spectator along with four additional daily papers and seven weeklies: two million newspaper copies every week.

In the pressroom, even when the big machines weren't printing, there was the rhythmic clank-clank-clank and air compressor woosh, as paper handler Herb Hannon methodically loaded 800 kg rolls of paper on the drive train.

And in the machine shop, George Tedesco tinkered away, immersed in tools and drill presses and lathes, finding a solution to a mechanical problem; "MacGyvering one," he said with a smile.

Papers being printed on the blue press. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator

The behemoth Goss presses came to the Spectator from newsrooms like the Miami Herald and Washington Post — where the units printed coverage including the Pentagon Papers and Watergate.

And now it's the end of the line for the machines, their final deadlines met. They will be scrapped.

Watts, for one, does not plan to take a single souvenir home; no dials or levers to help remember his previous life.

He has no need, he said, because he has memories and also a memento with him every day: Years ago, one of the tips of his severed fingers was reattached, but the other, the long finger, was not.

At a glance it makes all of the fingers on his right hand appear nearly uniform in length.

"It's always on my person," he said with a grin.

On this day, one of his final shifts, as usual, that finger, and the rest, are blackened with printer's ink.

Over the years, he said, when a pressman went on vacation, it took a few days for the ink to fade from the skin and under the nails.

"But there was usually a bit of it still left, somewhere."

jwells@thespec.com

905-526-3515 | @jonjwells

