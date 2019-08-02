‘Stay on trails’: Fire chief warns after firefighter plunges during Albion Falls rescue attempt

Meanwhile other firefighters found the lost trio and helped them out, he said. They didn't need a rope rescue — two walked out and the woman with an ankle injury was carried.

"I can't stress enough, these types of situations are absolutely preventable," Cunliffe said.

He noted the city has "gone to great lengths" to put up fencing and signage to restrict people from accessing certain areas.

"It's extremely important that people when they are visiting these nature areas they pay attention to the signage that's there, they pay attention to the fencing," he said. "We don't want to see them climbing over fences, they need to stay on the trails or lookouts."

The number of rope rescues is down significantly in recent years, including no other rope rescues at Albion in the last two years, said bylaw director Ken Leendertse.

In the last two years the city has been running an ambassador program that involves students who educate visitors. They've counted more than 30,000 visitors this year, including 6,500 that had personal contact with ambassadors.

But some don't listen and the city has issued 527 charges under the Parks Act, he said. The most common offences include being in a restricted area, refusing to leave a restricted area and scaling the rocks.

Last year there was also a little over 500 charges.

There has been a lot of success with the program, but Leendertse noted: "Obviously the message is still not getting out."

The incident comes two days after The Spectator reported rope rescues were down at area waterfalls — which have been plagued with trespassing and emergency calls in recent years.

As of July 24, the fire department had been summoned for four rope rescues so far this year.

That's down from last year's total of seven calls, which was a dip from the 15 in 2017. In 2016, there were 23.

Most of those found in restricted areas are from out of town, including at least one of the stranded hikers Wednesday night, Leendertse said.

Two bylaw investigators have been assigned to the case and are investigating whether there is sufficient evidence to lay charges. They expected to speak with the hikers sometime Thursday.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating, along with the city's health and safety committee.

The firefighter who fell was wearing safety footwear and a climbing-style helmet that Cunliffe noted likely prevented worse injury.

The fire department is also offering support to the firefighter's teammates, including his partner who saw him fall. This includes calling in its critical incident stress team, a peer support group, and immediately taking the affected members off duty.

It's all about "mental wellness."

Ministry of Labour spokesperson Janet Deline said they were contacted Wednesday night and an inspector has been assigned to the ongoing investigation.

One of the hikers was arrested at the scene, but it was unrelated to the rescue. He was wanted on a warrant by Durham Regional Police.

