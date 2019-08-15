ONTARIO COLD CASE: Did jewel thieves execute teen Ken Worth in 1975?

Crime writers at the time also reported that “his death is believed connected to a drug dispute, possibly involving his attempts to buy narcotics from big-time pushers.”

But Gary, who now lives alone in a small Wasaga Beach apartment, disputes that theory.

“The cops considered him a drug dealer. He wasn’t a drug dealer, I was the drug dealer. My brother was involved with a certain group of people — and their thing was jewelry,” Gary said, adding he fell into years of drug addiction but is clean now.

Ken landed with the gang after he got out of a “boys home” in Toronto after he left his family home, which Gary says was extremely dysfunctional.

“My brother just wanted to fit in, and that’s the crowd he found after the boys home.”

Gary knew the criminal crowd his brother was involved with and claims a girlfriend of one of the men told her the jewel thieves murdered his brother.

“After the funeral, I was in a limousine with all those buggers and she informed me that they were the ones that killed him. I had to try and prove it. I just wanted to know who pulled the trigger. I just want to see their face, you know.”

A man of the street, Gary “did some crazy things to find information.”

“I did beat a lot of people up,” he said. “I threatened to throw a guy off a balcony to find out who was involved.”

Gary said he learned the jewel thieves wanted Ken to send a red Cadillac convertible over the Scarborough Bluffs with “somebody in the truck.”

“He didn’t want to do it so he took the stolen diamonds and got out. Apparently, he buried them in a graveyard in Pickering.”

Gary said the diamonds were from a Montreal jewelry store heist. Toronto police went to Montreal during their initial investigation to interview witnesses.

In a telephone interview, Gary’s younger sister, Debbie Dasilva, said “unfriendly visitors” came to the family home and wanted to know if her father knew what Ken did with the diamonds.

“The killers wanted information about Kenny," Dasilva said. "We were all afraid.”

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant, head of Toronto’s cold case unit, said solving Ken Worth’s homicide now is a daunting task.

Gallant said many of Ken’s “associates” were interviewed by investigators in 1975. Chief Harold Adamson offered a $10,000 reward one month after the homicide.

But despite interviewing “dozens and dozens” of people, detectives never made an arrest.

Officers believe Ken was able to crawl or stumble a short distance away from the original crime scene in the park to where he was found dead.

Without any physical evidence, including material that would offer a DNA profile, detectives need a confession or eyewitness account, which would still need to be corroborated to land a conviction.

“The likelihood of finding a DNA profile on one like this is very, very low. There was no evidence of a physical interaction, his knuckles weren’t all bloody or anything like that,” Gallant said.

And even if the killer’s blood, skin or hair was found on Ken or at the scene, would the detectives have preserved it?

“They wouldn’t even think of it because DNA wasn’t even on the radar back then. A case like this where there is virtually no possibility of DNA … there is very little to go on.”

Gallant said the original detectives carried out a “substantial investigation,” but many of the people interviewed were involved in criminal activities and knew how to play the game.

“If you don’t have physical evidence then you need statement evidence, and if people are not co-operating, it’s difficult.”

Gary hasn’t been impressed with the police and has stopped contacting them in the past two years out of frustration.

“They don’t care about the case, they never have. A cop told my dad at the house that Ken was just another punk off the street and they’ll do an investigation but there’s not much they can do about it.”

Gallant understands the family’s frustrations and sympathizes. But his unit only has four investigators, and there are about 700 unsolved homicides and missing persons cases.

“Every family wants their case reviewed, and I wish I could do that. I wish we had 100 investigators and start looking at all of these,” he said. “Family members are not going to be satisfied, and I can appreciate that and I wouldn’t be either if it was my family member.”