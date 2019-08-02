‘No Hate in the Hammer’ campaign launches with Hamilton forum

The initiative comes amid regular far-right rallies that have been held outside city hall for more than a year and after anti-LGBTQ+ violence at Pride celebrations in Gage Park on June 15.

Last month, a Statistics Canada study ranked the Hamilton census metropolitan area (CMA) as having the highest per capita rate of police-reported hate crimes among 35 CMAs in the country.

Rabbi Hillel Lavery-Yisraeli of Beth Jacob Synagogue told the roughly 100 people gathered for Thursday's launch that he and his wife have been targeted on the street in Hamilton this summer.

"And I stand wondering, in 2019 almost 2020, what the heck is happening here in Canada today."

Black, Indigenous, LGBTQ+ and other groups need to face discrimination in solidarity, Evelyn Myrie said.

"Too often, we're in silos," said the longtime pro-diversity advocate. "Work together collaboratively."

That's also what MC Sandi Bell, a board member of the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic, urged of the diverse group.

"We must fight as a team ... not look at who has the most victimization," said Bell, a former Canadian human rights commissioner.

Hugh Tye, a lawyer with the legal clinic, said the hope is the campaign can build a broad and diverse coalition to counter discrimination. "Today, we're talking about the big tent and breaking down some of the silos."

Members of various oppressed communities can find themselves fighting battles in isolation, he noted. "We want to do it together."

Bell asked that launch participants consider what action they might take as the campaign moves forward. A followup meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6.

