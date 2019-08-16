Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 12-16

Life can get hectic at times. Between work, family and social commitments, or shuttling kids from one activity to the next, it’s easy to miss a news item or two over the course of a week. That’s why the Review compiles a weekly list of stories that are simply too good to miss.
Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Woman seriously injured in skydiving accident
A 25-year-old woman was skydiving when she reportedly missed her target, hit a tree and landed in a farmer's field. She was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton Aug. 14.
2. 'All hell broke loose': Owner of Tony's Shoes attempted to douse flames
Tony’s Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning owner Vince Fantauzzi’s day was unfolding just as it normally would on Aug. 9 until he smelled smoke. He quickly made his way to the back of his Main Street North shop, where the machines are located, and was confronted by flames.
3. 'No Parking' signs on Highway 6 in response to last year's sunflower selfie craze
Police are look to clamp down on sunflower-seeking selfie takers on Highway 6 after Bogle Seeds in Millgrove was inundated with visitors last summer, causing parking chaos on surrounding roads.
4. Flamborough food banks report increase in clients this summer
With summer drawing to a close and school just around the corner, local food banks are finding ways to continue to support their clients. "Unfortunately," said Grace Anglican Church Rev. Sue Ann Ward of Food with Grace, "usage is up" at a time when donations of non-perishable food items are typically at their lowest and shelves at their barest.
5. Will rural Flamborough get some of the province's broadband cash?
Flamborough farmer Shawn Brenn says reliable internet is essential in getting his vegetables — a perishable good — to stores quickly. He used to have satellite-based internet, which he said was reasonably priced but unreliable during bad weather. That's why an announcement by the province to invest in broadband in underserviced areas was well received by Flamborough’s business community, including the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce. Brenn will celebrate expanded access if and when it comes to pass.
