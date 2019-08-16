Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 12-16

3. 'No Parking' signs on Highway 6 in response to last year's sunflower selfie craze

Police are look to clamp down on sunflower-seeking selfie takers on Highway 6 after Bogle Seeds in Millgrove was inundated with visitors last summer, causing parking chaos on surrounding roads.

4. Flamborough food banks report increase in clients this summer

With summer drawing to a close and school just around the corner, local food banks are finding ways to continue to support their clients. "Unfortunately," said Grace Anglican Church Rev. Sue Ann Ward of Food with Grace, "usage is up" at a time when donations of non-perishable food items are typically at their lowest and shelves at their barest.

5. Will rural Flamborough get some of the province's broadband cash?

Flamborough farmer Shawn Brenn says reliable internet is essential in getting his vegetables — a perishable good — to stores quickly. He used to have satellite-based internet, which he said was reasonably priced but unreliable during bad weather. That's why an announcement by the province to invest in broadband in underserviced areas was well received by Flamborough’s business community, including the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce. Brenn will celebrate expanded access if and when it comes to pass.