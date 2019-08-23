Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 19-23

Life can get hectic at times. Between work, family and social commitments, or shuttling kids from one activity to the next, it’s easy to miss a news item or two over the course of a week. That’s why the Review compiles a weekly list of stories that are simply too good to miss.
Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Cash, merchandise stolen in Waterdown Variety break-in
Hamilton police's break, enter, auto theft and robbery unit is investigating a break-in at Waterdown Variety, which officers say occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 18.
2. Search continues for missing woman whose car was found at Tews Falls
Missing woman, Luvleen Dhawan, was last seen in Brampton on Aug. 14. This week, her family's vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of Tews Falls in Greensville. The keys were found on the vehicle, reportedly placed there by a hiker. Police, through the media, appealed to the hiker to contact investigators in the hopes they would have information that could assist them in finding Dhawan. The 27-year-old is still missing.
Roughly 10 hours after news broke that an 83-year-old man was reported missing from Flamborough, police announced they had located Robert Renton. The senior was spotted driving his Chrysler intrepid in the West Grey area of Ontario. He was reported to be in good health and efforts were made to reconnect the man with his family.
4. Details of the Waterdown Fortinos expansion presented at meeting
Condor Properties hosted a meeting about the planned Fortinos expansion in Waterdown. Details of the massive expansion, totalling 25,000-square-feet, were unveiled to a large group of local residents, who were interested in learning about the development and voiced concerns that included light and noise pollution, and instances of loitering.
5. Higher fines and shuttle bus relieve parking woes at Spencer Gorge
The special parking enforcement area in Greensville, which increased fines to $250 and saw the implementation of a shuttle bus service from Christie Lake, is proving successful in curbing instances of illegal parking in Spencer Gorge. But area residents say more needs to be done. Those who live near Webster's and Tews falls say they are negatively impacted by the special enforcement area and are calling for residents' parking stickers.
