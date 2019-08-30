Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 26-30

Life can get hectic at times. Between work, family and social commitments, or shuttling kids from one activity to the next, it’s easy to miss a news item or two over the course of a week. That’s why the Review compiles a weekly list of stories that are simply too good to miss.
Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Waterdown teen identified as victim of single-vehicle crash
Tragedy struck early on Aug. 25, when a single car crashed on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at Upper James Street killing the young driver. The motorist was later identified as 18-year-old Nicole Avsec, a Waterdown resident who was described by loved ones as "a beautiful, bright spirit" with a "genuine caring heart."
2. Flamborough parents facing last-minute increase in child care rates
Niki Gerritsen was "a little bit shocked" when she received notice that the agency — which provides before- and after-school care at a number of schools in Flamborough and Hamilton — would be raising its rates, in some case by more than 80 per cent. A mother of three, Gerritsen says the increase in fees will result in a $200 increase, bringing her before- and after-school care costs to $1,300 a month. Having received little advance notice before the start of the school year, the Flamborough mom said "we have to rethink decisions for daycare, budgeting and cutting costs elsewhere."
Hamilton police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 64-year-old man who was reported missing on Monday. Paul Christmas, according to police, was last seen in Valens, where he was dropped off near Gore and Valens roads. He was carrying two duffel bags of his personal possessions.
4. Have your say on future development in Waterdown
The City of Hamilton is getting started on a lengthy process to create a detailed land-use plan for central Waterdown. The Waterdown Community Node secondary plan will guide land-use planning in the area bordered by Victoria Street, Parkside Drive, Chudleigh Street and a row of neighbourhoods southeast of Highway 5. The goal of the secondary plan is to create a "clear vision for the area."
5. Traffic a big issue as city studies transportation in Waterdown
Waterdown residents have been vocal about traffic and road safety. And their concerns haven't fallen on deaf ears, says the city. In an effort to address the transportation needs of the community, Hamilton is conducting the Waterdown Community Transportation Management Study, which will run in parallel with the Waterdown Community Node secondary plan. The study will aim to address existing issues and to identify transportation needs that support future developments.
