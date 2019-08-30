Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 26-30

Life can get hectic at times. Between work, family and social commitments, or shuttling kids from one activity to the next, it’s easy to miss a news item or two over the course of a week. That’s why the Review compiles a weekly list of stories that are simply too good to miss.

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:

1. Waterdown teen identified as victim of single-vehicle crash

Tragedy struck early on Aug. 25, when a single car crashed on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at Upper James Street killing the young driver. The motorist was later identified as 18-year-old Nicole Avsec, a Waterdown resident who was described by loved ones as "a beautiful, bright spirit" with a "genuine caring heart."

2. Flamborough parents facing last-minute increase in child care rates

Niki Gerritsen was "a little bit shocked" when she received notice that the agency — which provides before- and after-school care at a number of schools in Flamborough and Hamilton — would be raising its rates, in some case by more than 80 per cent. A mother of three, Gerritsen says the increase in fees will result in a $200 increase, bringing her before- and after-school care costs to $1,300 a month. Having received little advance notice before the start of the school year, the Flamborough mom said "we have to rethink decisions for daycare, budgeting and cutting costs elsewhere."