Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Aug. 5-9

Life can get hectic at times. Between work, family and social commitments, or shuttling kids from one activity to the next, it's easy to miss a news item or two over the course of a week. That's why the Review compiles a weekly list of stories that are simply too good to miss.
From local news to previews of community events, this curated list of five stories will go live on Fridays at 5 p.m.
You’ll find it front and centre on the Review website and on our social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.
1. Interval House and Flamborough Women's Resource Centre dealing with $630,000 shortfall
Interval House, which operates the Flamborough Women's Resource Centre — the community's only women's resource centre — has been without a new funding contract from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services. Grappling with a $630,000 shortfall, the organization has been forced to fundraise to offset its operating costs. Uncertainty about the contract could put some programs in jeopardy.
Ontario licence plates must be kept clean and free of obstruction by any device that prevents digits from being accurately photographed, under Section 13(1) of the Highway Traffic Act. But what should you do if the outer layer of your plate is bubbling or peeling, making it difficult to read? We turned to the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services for answers.
3. Sheffield's Dumfries Mutual gives back
Ontario's oldest farm mutual insurance company has set up shop in Sheffield, where the team wasted no time giving back to the Flamborough community it now calls home. The Flamborough Food Bank was recently on the receiving end of a donation of $20,000 — proceeds from Dumfries Mutual's recent golf tournament.
4. Animal Adoptions of Flamborough settles in at new home
Like Dumfries Mutual, Animal Adoptions of Flamborough has recently relocated. Its new location, on Centre Road, can best be described as "tranquil." The country setting, according to the no-kill shelter's president, has made a positive impact on all facets of the operation.
5. A TOXIC DECISION?: Ontario facilities mum on toxic substance reduction efforts
Of the more than 1,000 facilities reporting to the Toxics Reduction Program, 40 per cent intended to implement ways to reduce at least one toxic substance. Their initiative was commended by experts, who are against the program’s cancellation. For the final instalment of the Torstar Community Brands multi-part series, A Toxic Decision?, we set out to discover how these facilities devised their plans and what impacts — if any — implementation had on their operations. This could have been a good-news story for industry, but manufacturers representing a variety of sectors across Ontario snubbed repeated requests for comment.
