Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Nov. 11-15

The week got off to a frigid start with Old Man Winter making an early visit to Flamborough, dumping more than 15 centimetres of the white stuff Nov. 11.

Despite the snow, hundreds of people turned out to honour our veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today at two Remembrance Day ceremonies in Flamborough.

Nov. 11 also marked the day when the Waterdown District High School Museum of History opened its doors to the public. Curated by Grade 11 genocide and crimes against humanity class students, the museum features a number of new exhibits, including one highlighting the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War. It also features new virtual reality goggles that allow you to tour the Anne Frank House without the need to travel overseas.

The museum is open Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 22.

As part of its efforts to deal with ongoing issues at Waterdown’s Fortinos plaza, Condor Properties Ltd. met with students and administration at Waterdown District High School.

Residents who live near the plaza complained about ongoing issues, including speeding and racing, idling pickup trucks, noise, loud music and teenagers hanging out in the plaza after hours. They also voiced concerns about possible criminal activities, drug dealing and garbage being thrown into their yards, which back onto the plaza.

While Condor Properties can’t say the issues are caused by local high school students, they took a proactive step at building a relationship with students and the school, alerting them of the measures they’ve implemented to address residents’ complaints. More initiatives, including the installation of a surveillance system, will be rolled out.

The issue of bullying continues to dominate headlines weeks after a 14-year-old Hamilton boy was fatally stabbed outside of his school last month. His death prompted Waterdown residents to take to Facebook, where a group was formed to discuss issues around bullying. An action team made of members of the Voices Against Bullying group was struck with the goal of effecting change. The group’s first public event is set for Nov. 16, when community residents are invited to Flamborough Baptist Church to hear from members of the action team and other guest speakers.