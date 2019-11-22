Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Nov. 18-22

A small crowd turned out to a recent community policing meeting in Flamborough, where residents heard directly from the Hamilton Police Service’s Division 3 inspector, crime manager and school liaison officer at Harry Howell Arena.

The officers broke down Ward 15 crime statistics, which revealed that Flamborough is one of the safest communities in Hamilton, according to Insp. Dave Hennick.

Those who turned out to the meeting, which was hosted by local Coun. Judi Partridge, also heard that police recently arrested two men as part of its ongoing investigation into the thefts of vehicles. Three stolen trucks were also recovered.

A local teen, who was the victim of bullying at school, took the courageous step of sharing his powerful story with the community at a special Voices Against Bullying forum.

Emerson Edwards, 16, became the target of taunts at a very young age. While the taunts and name-calling got worse as years went by, Edwards wants to be part of the solution. He joins other members of the Facebook-based Voices Against Bullying group, who want to put an end to bullying.

At city hall, a pitch for every-second-week trash pickup got dumped after councillors failed to support a motion to include biweekly service in the city’s request for a new contract for 2021-2028.

Coun. John-Paul Danko’s public works committee motion was struck down on a 5-4 vote.

Also this week, residents learned that the city is eyeing tighter fill-dumping rules in an effort to prevent contaminated soil from destroying farmland — or piling up like those at the now-infamous Waterdown Gardens Supplies.

Readers will remember that last month council passed an emergency ban that restricted out-of-town construction fill from coming into the city. Next week, councillors will be asked to approve a comprehensive new bylaw that would make it easier to track and crack down on fill-dumping, no matter where the material comes from.

In other news, police in Peel are continuing to search for a 27-year-old missing Brampton woman who was last seen in August and whose car was found in Greensville.