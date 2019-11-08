Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Nov. 4-8

Education-related stories dominated headlines in Flamborough this week.

Here are some of the top stories on the Review site:

1. Parents vow to save Waterdown's Benjamin Bunny Nursery School

After celebrating its 50th anniversary, Waterdown's Benjamin Bunny Nursery School announced to parents this fall that it would have to close at the end of December. Parents reached out to the Review looking to get the word out. They met with the school's board and, following that meeting, the parents vowed to fundraise $8,000 to keep the school open until the end of the school year — and into the future.

2. Rockton Elementary School on track to open in September 2020

Construction of the new Rockton Elementary School is well underway with 100 per cent of the load-bearing block masonry complete. Backfill, according to trustee Paul Tut, is about 90 per cent complete and the electrical rough-in is about 60 per cent complete.

3. Ontario-wide ban won't dial back cellphone use in Hamilton classrooms

A provincewide ban on the use of cellphones in classrooms went into effect this week. Cellphone use, according to the legislation, is limited to three specific classroom uses: health and medical reasons, special needs support and educational purposes. The Review wanted to know how the provincewide restrictions would impact Hamilton students, so we reached out to local educators and board staff, who don't anticipate a change in mobile device use at schools across the region.

4. How laser sharp focus on math education has Waterdown school bucking EQAO trend

Following the release and an analysis of EQAO scores from the 2018-2019 testing period, the Review discovered that Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board students continued to exceed the province in Grade 3 and Grade 6 reading, writing and math. Scores in the latter subject area were especially high at one Waterdown school, which developed a school improvement plan dedicated to addressing the urgent needs of students.