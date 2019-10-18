Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Oct. 14-18

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Busy Thanksgiving weekend causes traffic headache around Spencer Gorge
Outdoor enthusiasts flocked to Hamilton's waterfalls, including Webster's and Tews falls, as well as other Flamborough destinations, leading to many vehicles parking on the side of the road. On-street parking is prohibited near the conservation areas in Greensville, where hundreds of cars were parked on Harvest Road as well as Brock Road and resulted in a number of complaints by residents. The Hamilton Conservation Authority is now reviewing its practices and reminds the public that parking in the Spencer Gorge area is available at Christie Lake Conservation Area, where a free shuttle service will take nature lovers to Websters and Tews falls and Dundas Peak.
Waterdown residents were invited to weigh in on three key initiatives and projects affecting Waterdown at a public meeting last week, when city staff garnered feedback from the community. "It's the first time that the community has had an opportunity to have a say in any development or any part of Waterdown since about 2002 to 2005," said Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. The initiatives outlined at the meeting included the Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan, Waterdown Community Transportation Management and the Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory studies. There's still time to have your say on the future of Waterdown as the city continues to solicit feedback from residents.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency extended a massive meat recall this week, and it now includes product sold at Walmart. Originally, the agency recalled a number of meat products due to concerns over products being contaminated with E. coli. It was later expanded to include various beef and veal products packaged by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. The meat is sold at a number of grocery store chains, including Metro, Fortinos. Certain products have also been recalled, including the chicken Caesar penne salad sold at Longo's due to potential Listeria concerns.
4. Hamilton Catholic board re-evaluates bus routes amid future cost increase to transportation services
The Catholic board is looking at ways to reduce busing costs in anticipation of a $3-million increase after its current agreement with its transportation provider expires in 2021. The comprehensive review will include exploring the board's busing by exemption policy as well as route options and possible bell time changes.
5. Q-and-A: Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates share plans to support agriculture sector
As part of its comprehensive coverage of the federal election, the Review invited each of the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding candidates to weigh in on a particular issue. This is the last in a three-part question-and-answer series with your local candidates. The question focused on the agriculture and agri-food sector, which each candidate offering solutions that would ensure the sustainability of this sector.
