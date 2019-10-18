Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Oct. 14-18

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:

1. Busy Thanksgiving weekend causes traffic headache around Spencer Gorge

Outdoor enthusiasts flocked to Hamilton's waterfalls, including Webster's and Tews falls, as well as other Flamborough destinations, leading to many vehicles parking on the side of the road. On-street parking is prohibited near the conservation areas in Greensville, where hundreds of cars were parked on Harvest Road as well as Brock Road and resulted in a number of complaints by residents. The Hamilton Conservation Authority is now reviewing its practices and reminds the public that parking in the Spencer Gorge area is available at Christie Lake Conservation Area, where a free shuttle service will take nature lovers to Websters and Tews falls and Dundas Peak.

2. Residents get a chance to comment on future of Waterdown

Waterdown residents were invited to weigh in on three key initiatives and projects affecting Waterdown at a public meeting last week, when city staff garnered feedback from the community. "It's the first time that the community has had an opportunity to have a say in any development or any part of Waterdown since about 2002 to 2005," said Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge. The initiatives outlined at the meeting included the Waterdown Community Node Secondary Plan, Waterdown Community Transportation Management and the Waterdown Village Built Heritage Inventory studies. There's still time to have your say on the future of Waterdown as the city continues to solicit feedback from residents.

3. Walmart now subject to massive meat recall