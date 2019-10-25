Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Oct. 21-25

It was a busy week in Flamborough, starting with the 43rd Canadian federal election.

The Review team offered readers comprehensive live coverage of the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding race Oct. 21.

In a closely contested race that dragged on into the early morning hours Oct. 22, Conservative incumbent David Sweet held on to his seat for a fifth term in office. He secured 38.7 per cent of the vote over Liberal challenger Jennifer Stebbing’s 37.7 per cent. NDP candidate Allison Cillis secures 10,152 votes (16.1 per cent), while Green candidate Janet Errygers and David Tilden of the People’s Party of Canada earned 3,756 (six per cent) and 975 (1.5 per cent) votes, respectively.

It was a slim margin of victory for Sweet. Could changing demographics be shifting the vote in Flamborough-Glanbrook?

While the federal election results dominated much of the headlines early in the week, a big announcement was shared with the Flamborough community Wednesday.

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough’s Mary Lamb let it be known that she had stepped down as president of the local organization, a no-kill shelter now located on Centre Road in Carlisle.

It was followed by news that the Flamborough Food Bank continues to see a steady uptick in customers, an "unprecedented" increase that has kept pace since the start of the summer.

On Oct. 24, a fire broke out at a rural home in Westover, where fire crews spent hours battling the blaze that caused the house to collapse onto itself. Firefighters were later asked to return to the home after smoke was seen emanating from the stacked debris.

For these stories — and more — visit the Review online or sign up to have headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.