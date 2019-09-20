Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 16-20

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:

1. Waterdown residents air concerns about partying, racing in Fortinos plaza

"You can't enjoy your own home." That's the sentiment residents shared with representatives of Condor Properties Ltd., which manages the Fortinos plaza on Hamilton Street North at public meeting Monday. More than 20 people turned out to the meeting, which grew out of an August meeting to discuss plans for the planned expansion to Fortinos. Of the issues, residents were most concerned with speeding and racing, idling pickup trucks, noise, loud music and teenagers hanging out in the plaza after hours.

2. Infamous Waterdown dump site facing clean up order

The province's environment ministry has proposed an order that would require the owners of Waterdown Garden Supplies to take a number of actions to deal with excess soil that has piled up on the property since April 18. The property is located on Highway 5 west of Peters Corners, where more than 24,000 loads of soil were allegedly accepted since the summer of 2018.