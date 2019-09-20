Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 16-20

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Waterdown residents air concerns about partying, racing in Fortinos plaza
"You can't enjoy your own home." That's the sentiment residents shared with representatives of Condor Properties Ltd., which manages the Fortinos plaza on Hamilton Street North at public meeting Monday. More than 20 people turned out to the meeting, which grew out of an August meeting to discuss plans for the planned expansion to Fortinos. Of the issues, residents were most concerned with speeding and racing, idling pickup trucks, noise, loud music and teenagers hanging out in the plaza after hours.
2. Infamous Waterdown dump site facing clean up order
The province's environment ministry has proposed an order that would require the owners of Waterdown Garden Supplies to take a number of actions to deal with excess soil that has piled up on the property since April 18. The property is located on Highway 5 west of Peters Corners, where more than 24,000 loads of soil were allegedly accepted since the summer of 2018.
3. Hamilton wants federal government to put brakes on distracted driving
Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla introduced a motion at this week's public works committee asking the federal government to make distracted driving a criminal code conviction. The issue, said Merulla, "is at crisis proportions right now."
4. Police charge motorist with stunt driving in Copetown
Two men were charged with stunt driving after police say they were travelling nearly double the speed limit. One driver was nabbed headed south on Hwy. 52 near the 2nd Concession Road West in Copetown at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 15. These charges come on the heals of another incident in Flamborough, where a man was clocked going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit near Valens Road and the 4th Concession Road West Sept. 10.
5. Waterdown east-west bypass gets underway
A section of the east-west Waterdown bypass is finally getting under construction. The bypass section, known as North Waterdown Drive, runs from Mosaic Drive to Babcock Street.
