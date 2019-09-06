Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 2-6

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:

1. Six issues to watch in Hamilton as students return to class

Students returned to school Sept. 3. Provincial funding cuts and other changes this academic year meant that things looked a little different at educational facilities in Hamilton. Ontario-wide reforms affecting Hamilton include high school course cuts, laid-off teachers, stalled contract talks for teachers and education workers, school bus driver shortages and more.

2. Hamilton man killed on Hwy. 8 crash in Flamborough

Tragedy struck again in Flamborough, where a 36-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 8. The collision occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 4 on Hwy. 8 at Lynden Road, where witnesses say the 36-year-old was attempting to pass other vehicles. To avoid southbound traffic, the driver moved back into the northbound lane but lost control, hit the gravel shoulder and spun, said police. The man's vehicle was hit by an oncoming, southbound van and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the van was taken to hospital with "minor to moderate injuries."

3. Hwy. 6 crash takes down hydro pole, results in road closure

A multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 6 just north of Clappison's Corners Sept. 4 resulted in the highway's closure, after a transport truck took down a hydro pole and wires. According to police, no one was injured in the crash and all lanes of the highway reopened just in time for evening rush hour.