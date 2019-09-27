Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 23-27

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Waterdown group takes part in Global Climate Strike
About a dozen people took part in Waterdown’s iteration of the Global Climate Strike movement on Sept. 27. The movement began as the Fridays for Future school strikes, which saw students leave their classrooms to call for action on climate change, before inviting adults to join the movement.
2. 'Heavy smoke and flames': Crews knock down Waterdown house fire
Fire broke out at a Waterdown home Sept. 26 and Hamilton fire crews were quick to extinguish the blaze that started in the bedroom of the Victoria Street home. There were no injuries reported.
The plan calls for 2,000 residential units and 3,000 jobs, and, if approved, would effectively reshape Clappison's Corners. Residents heard first hand details of the proposed iConnect Waterdown development from the Krpan Group at a meeting Monday evening.
4. Public school gym costs giving sports groups sticker shock
Hamilton school board gym rental fees have increased, delivering a massive cost hike to local youth organizations, including the Flamborough Fire Basketball Association. When Paul Robertson checked the status of his permit application, "I almost broke a cellphone." The local basketball association's fees went from 3,500 last year to more than $20,300 for the upcoming season. The Flamborough Fire now have no rental time at public high schools, making use of two elementary school gyms instead. This means no home games for the Fire this year.
5. Retirement home planned for Waterdown
A seven-storey retirement facility is planned for the vacant lot at 100 Hamilton St. N., where Emshih Developments is looking to build a 143-unit, 155-bed home just north of John Street.
