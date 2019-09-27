Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 23-27

The plan calls for 2,000 residential units and 3,000 jobs, and, if approved, would effectively reshape Clappison's Corners. Residents heard first hand details of the proposed iConnect Waterdown development from the Krpan Group at a meeting Monday evening.

4. Public school gym costs giving sports groups sticker shock

Hamilton school board gym rental fees have increased, delivering a massive cost hike to local youth organizations, including the Flamborough Fire Basketball Association. When Paul Robertson checked the status of his permit application, "I almost broke a cellphone." The local basketball association's fees went from 3,500 last year to more than $20,300 for the upcoming season. The Flamborough Fire now have no rental time at public high schools, making use of two elementary school gyms instead. This means no home games for the Fire this year.

5. Retirement home planned for Waterdown

A seven-storey retirement facility is planned for the vacant lot at 100 Hamilton St. N., where Emshih Developments is looking to build a 143-unit, 155-bed home just north of John Street.