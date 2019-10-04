Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 30-Oct. 4

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1. Hamilton Catholic schools to close Monday if support staff strike, public schools to cancel programs
Hamilton school boards are working on plans should educational support staff hit the picket lines Monday. The union representing 55,000 Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) workers is set to return to the bargaining table with the province and school boards today, Oct. 4. Negotiations are expected to continue into the weekend. The Hamilton Catholic board announced schools would be closed if CUPE workers strike. While Hamilton public schools will remain open, some before- and after-school care and recreation programs will be cancelled if they can't work out a deal.
The 3rd Waterdown Scouts have had to put an end to their 70-year-old paper drive, which raised funds for their organization. What was once a major contributor to the Waterdown Scouts coffers is no longer, according to the group's commissioner Wanda Chevrier.
A section of the Highway 8 Dundas-Greensville Hill, where the City of Hamilton installed a retaining wall and drainage system under the road in April to deal with underground water flow, collapsed on Oct. 2. The road is closed in both directions until further notice.
4. Severe thunderstorm leaves Flamborough in the dark
Thousands of Hydro One and Alectra Utilities customers throughout Flamborough were without power for several hours Oct. 1. In some cases, residences and businesses were without electricity overnight. Weather was to blame for the outages, which occurred shortly after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hamilton. As a result of the power failure, an all-candidates forum set to take place at Bethel Christian Reformed Church was cancelled.
5. Review and chamber team up to host election debate
The Flamborough Review has once again teamed up with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce to host a candidates debate in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election. Set to take place Oct. 8, the event will offer voters in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding an opportunity to hear from candidates vying for their support. The debate runs from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Hamilton Technology Centre, 7 Innovation Dr.
