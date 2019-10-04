Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 30-Oct. 4

A section of the Highway 8 Dundas-Greensville Hill, where the City of Hamilton installed a retaining wall and drainage system under the road in April to deal with underground water flow, collapsed on Oct. 2. The road is closed in both directions until further notice.

4. Severe thunderstorm leaves Flamborough in the dark

Thousands of Hydro One and Alectra Utilities customers throughout Flamborough were without power for several hours Oct. 1. In some cases, residences and businesses were without electricity overnight. Weather was to blame for the outages, which occurred shortly after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Hamilton. As a result of the power failure, an all-candidates forum set to take place at Bethel Christian Reformed Church was cancelled.

5. Review and chamber team up to host election debate

The Flamborough Review has once again teamed up with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce to host a candidates debate in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election. Set to take place Oct. 8, the event will offer voters in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding an opportunity to hear from candidates vying for their support. The debate runs from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Hamilton Technology Centre, 7 Innovation Dr.