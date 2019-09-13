Flamborough's Friday 5 at 5: Sept. 9-13

Here's what made headlines this week in Flamborough:
1.' It's nasty bad on this highway': Fatal crash amplifies speed, driving concerns on Hwy. 8
In the aftermath of a fatal crash on Highway 8 on Sept. 4, the Review received a call from a resident on the highway who said that many who live along the highway are fearful to turn into their homes due to rampant speeding and aggressive driving. Traffic statistics from the OPP show there has been a steady increase in the number of collisions on the highway, from Peter's Corners to the Cambridge border.
2. Federal campaign gets underway
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set in motion the process to dissolve Parliament Wednesday, when the federal election campaign official got started. So far, five candidates are vying for the Flamborough-Glanbrook seat. Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21. Leading up to election day, you can count on the Review to provide readers comprehensive coverage of the campaign. Click here to keep on top of federal election campaign news. To sign up for The Lead, a can't-miss guide to all the latest election news from across the country, written by veteran political journalist Kady O'Malley, click here.
Jerry Moorcroft, a Waterdown Manor resident, is left wondering what the future holds for him and 26 other retirement home residents. Moorcroft learned that the city subsidy program that covers more than half his rent has ended because the new owners of Waterdown Manor did not submit an application.
"If they go for the full rent, I can't live there," said Moorcroft, who already lost his home once in the last 18 months.
4. Flamboro Downs bans kids from watching harness races from grandstand
According to a release by Great Canadian Gaming, the addition of new gaming and entertainment amenities at Flamboro Downs has led to a decision to designate the grandstand as an area open only to those 19 years of age and older. The decision, according to Ontario Harness Horse Association president Jim Whelan, a Flamborough horseman, will have a "significant" impact on the sport by discouraging families from attending.
5. NEED FOR SPEED: A look at stunt driving on Hamilton roads
In Hamilton the number of people charged with stunt driving, including one man nabbed going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit near Valens Road and the 4th Concession Road West this week, has been creeping higher each year, with 70 tickets issued so far in 2019. According to Hamilton Police Service Const. Claus Wagner, "Everybody's in a rush."
