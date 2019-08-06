Lynden's Tyler McDonald heads to box lacrosse nationals

She said her strongest skillset is defence — and her favourite part of the game is hitting people.

McDonald, who plays up an age group for the Hamilton Bengals midget boys representative team, said she had to thank several people for getting to the national championship.

“I want to say thank you to my coaches and Hamilton Bengals’ Greg Gillis,” she said. “I want to especially thank my coach Kelly Cripps.”

She noted the Hamilton area doesn’t have a strong girls lacrosse program — with only one blended age group team in Burlington. Meanwhile, Whitby and Peterborough have robust girls programs — which is where the majority of her Team Ontario teammates come from.

As well, she thanked her Hamilton Bengals teammate Ethan Onland, who made her a custom Team Ontario head for her lacrosse stick.

McDonald was cut from the bantam boys team and as a result had nowhere to play — before Cripps asked her to play for the midget boys team. She added her midget teammates and parent have been great.

“It’s hard to be a girl on the boys team,” she said. “They have my back — I have total support from the parents and my teammates.”

McDonald added she is also looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of playing for Team Ontario. Anyone interested in contributing can contact 289-339-6482.



