Lynden's Tyler McDonald heads to box lacrosse nationals

Lynden’s Tyler McDonald will suit up for Team Ontario at the bantam Canadian Lacrosse Association National Box Lacrosse Championships from Aug. 20-24 in Coquitlam, B.C.
Fourteen-year-old McDonald, who has played at the provincial level in hockey, box lacrosse and field lacrosse, said she is excited to represent Ontario at the national level.
“I get to represent Ontario — which I think is pretty cool,” she said. “(I’m focused) on representing the province and playing my best.”
In order to make the team, McDonald attended a series of four-hour tryouts from April to June in Whitby, followed by a training camp and fitness testing.
At the national championship, the team will play two games per day, including against squads from British Columbia, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.
She said British Columbia and Ontario tend to be powerhouses in the sport, and the team expects to face the West Coast team in the final.
“They lost to B.C. for the championship last year, so the coaches definitely want us to win.”
McDonald, who is going into Grade 9 at Dundas Valley Secondary School in the fall, said she started out playing hockey before getting into lacrosse — encouraged by her grandfather John Roberts, who played professionally.
Now, she’s in love with the sport.
“I love playing the sport,” she said. “Anything to do with lacrosse — it’s awesome.”
She said her strongest skillset is defence — and her favourite part of the game is hitting people.
McDonald, who plays up an age group for the Hamilton Bengals midget boys representative team, said she had to thank several people for getting to the national championship.
“I want to say thank you to my coaches and Hamilton Bengals’ Greg Gillis,” she said. “I want to especially thank my coach Kelly Cripps.”
She noted the Hamilton area doesn’t have a strong girls lacrosse program — with only one blended age group team in Burlington. Meanwhile, Whitby and Peterborough have robust girls programs — which is where the majority of her Team Ontario teammates come from.
As well, she thanked her Hamilton Bengals teammate Ethan Onland, who made her a custom Team Ontario head for her lacrosse stick.
McDonald was cut from the bantam boys team and as a result had nowhere to play — before Cripps asked her to play for the midget boys team. She added her midget teammates and parent have been great.
“It’s hard to be a girl on the boys team,” she said. “They have my back — I have total support from the parents and my teammates.”
McDonald added she is also looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of playing for Team Ontario. Anyone interested in contributing can contact 289-339-6482.
