Flamborough's Crazy Canucks to rep Canada in Scandinavia

A group of 13- and 14-year-old Flamborough hockey players will travel to Sweden and Finland from Aug. 9-19 to represent Canada on the ice — and also share culture and friendship with their Scandinavian opponents.

The bantam-aged team, which is helmed by head coach Alex Belgrade, will first fly to Finland for exhibition games and local touring, before heading across the Baltic Sea to Stockholm, Sweden. There the team will play an exhibition game, before entering a tournament hosted by FOC Farsta, a Stockholm-based club.

Belgrade, who is a coaching consultant with the Flamborough-Dundas Minor Hockey Association and also took a Waterdown District High School boys hockey team to Europe in December 2015, said the team was invited to take part this year, after he took a team there several years ago.

“Stockholm loves having Canadians come there and play hockey,” he said. “They all want a shot at a Canadian team.”

“They celebrate the game a lot better than we do.” — Alex Belgrade

He said all of the players on the team have played for the Flamborough Sabres in the past, although some now play for other organizations.

Belgrade said he hopes the players will learn about Swedish and Finnish hockey culture and the international game.

“They’ll compete hard out there, but right afterwards they join you for dinner,” he said. “They celebrate the game a lot better than we do.”

Carlisle’s Harris Reid, 13, said he is looking forward to facing off against players from different countries.

“We’re representing Canada, so we expect to do well because we’re representing the country.”

Meanwhile teammate Josh Buiter, 13, from Waterdown, said he’s excited to spend time with the team and coaching staff. He said he’s expecting a fast game from the Scandinavian teams.