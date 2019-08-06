Animal Adoptions of Flamborough settles in to new home

Animal Adoptions of Flamborough is settling in — and loving — its new home on Centre Road.
The registered charity, which was previously located on Mill Street North in Waterdown, moved to its new premises at 1269 Centre Rd. officially July 1.
President Mary Lamb said the new location, set back off the road in a country setting, has made a huge positive impact on all facets of the no-kill shelter’s operation.
“This place is appealing, it’s very tranquil,” she said. “It’s just so serene.”
Lamb added the building is bright with large windows, which makes it a very welcoming space.
“People come in and they’re just like, ‘Wow — this is fabulous,’” co-vice-president Anita Saczyk said, adding the cats all settled in immediately following the move.
She said the building includes three cat rooms — including a kitten room, a quarantine room for unwell cats, a kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, office space and two storage rooms — as well as a store at the entrance of the building.
Lamb said Animal Adoptions had to do several renovations in order to make the space suit their needs. The work included renovating a bathroom to a laundry room, as well as framing a door to prevent their feline friends from visiting the upstairs of the building.
In addition, the building required all new glass doors, donated by Clappison Animal Hospital, necessary to keep an eye on the cats in each room. They also installed new waterproof flooring in the cats rooms.
She noted they got the keys to the building in May, prior to their June 21 move which allowed them time to get contractors in to complete the renovations.
The new location represents a massive increase in size, with 2,400 square feet in space, compared to 700 square feet at the old location.
As well, Lamb said Animal Adoptions is able to use the upstairs of the facility for special functions — including an upcoming kitten yoga event on Aug 28.
The location is home to about 45 cats at any given time — but Lamb said there are many more waiting, as well as many kittens.
She said the new space is happier for the cats — and more appealing to the public.
Saczyk stressed that despite some misconceptions they have heard, the cats have the run of the facility and are not kept in their cages.
“They’re everywhere — they’re not in their cages,” she said. “They’re in the office — the only thing that’s off-limits is the upstairs and that’s for their safety.”
Lamb said the public is aware of the move and said although it is in the country, it’s only an eight-minute drive from their former location.
“Everybody was concerned that the volunteers wouldn’t come the same,” she said of the love. “But we haven’t really noticed a change.”
She said Animal Adoptions only has three part-time employees and relies on its volunteers to continue its operations.
Saczyk said they have about 30 volunteers who help out at the shelter regularly — but they are always looking for more.
“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” said Lamb, who added hers is also a volunteer position.
Lamb said the shelter relies on donations to operate — including to cover vet bills, which topped $100,000 in 2018. To that end, they are hosting a yard sale at the new location Aug. 17. As well, she said the location will host an open house at the new location Sept. 15.
For more information about Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, visit anadoptflam.com.
