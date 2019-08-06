Animal Adoptions of Flamborough settles in to new home

The new location represents a massive increase in size, with 2,400 square feet in space, compared to 700 square feet at the old location.

As well, Lamb said Animal Adoptions is able to use the upstairs of the facility for special functions — including an upcoming kitten yoga event on Aug 28.

The location is home to about 45 cats at any given time — but Lamb said there are many more waiting, as well as many kittens.

She said the new space is happier for the cats — and more appealing to the public.

Saczyk stressed that despite some misconceptions they have heard, the cats have the run of the facility and are not kept in their cages.

“They’re everywhere — they’re not in their cages,” she said. “They’re in the office — the only thing that’s off-limits is the upstairs and that’s for their safety.”

Lamb said the public is aware of the move and said although it is in the country, it’s only an eight-minute drive from their former location.

“Everybody was concerned that the volunteers wouldn’t come the same,” she said of the love. “But we haven’t really noticed a change.”

She said Animal Adoptions only has three part-time employees and relies on its volunteers to continue its operations.

Saczyk said they have about 30 volunteers who help out at the shelter regularly — but they are always looking for more.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” said Lamb, who added hers is also a volunteer position.

Lamb said the shelter relies on donations to operate — including to cover vet bills, which topped $100,000 in 2018. To that end, they are hosting a yard sale at the new location Aug. 17. As well, she said the location will host an open house at the new location Sept. 15.

For more information about Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, visit anadoptflam.com.



