Hamilton police say alarm companies now need to prove danger before calling 911

Hamilton police say they are moving to a verified-response system, meaning alarm companies will have to confirm something is actually wrong before notifying police.

The move, effective Sept. 1, follows other police services in Ontario and is intended to lower the number of false calls to police.

In 2018, Hamilton police responded to more than 3,000 alarm calls, with 95 per cent of them being false alarms, police said.

As of September, when an alarm is triggered in order to dispatch police an alarm company will have to verity that a crime has happened, is happening or someone is in imminent danger.