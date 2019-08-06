Lane reopens after transport truck crash on Hwy 403

A jackknifed transport truck caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of the Highway 403 early Tuesday afternoon.
Crews are removing the truck, which lost control because the roads were wet after the rain, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter.
The collision took place on the eastbound lanes of Highway 403, just west of Aberdeen Avenue, prompting lane closures.
The collision blocked the right lane and right shoulder while crews cleaned up, according to a tweet from Ontario's Ministry of Transportation.
The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Schmidt said no one was injured.
Jack-knifed transport truck being removed after losing control when the roads were wet due to rain. Fortunately no injuries.#Hwy403 near Aberdeen #HamOnt#StayInControl #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/cWe5RUi9UF
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 6, 2019
