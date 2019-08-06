Hamilton public health officials applying for capital funding to help provide free dental care to seniors

Hamilton public health officials are preparing this month to apply for capital funding to help provide needed dental service to about 4,000 low-income seniors that should begin this fall.

Dr. Ninh Tran, the city’s associate medical officer of health, said municipalities had until Aug. 14 to apply for one-time capital funding from a $25-million provincial envelope. The original deadline was Aug. 7 for the capital funding to support the second phase of the dental program that will be in place by the winter of 2019.

Although Hamilton’s health officials have yet to identify how much money will be needed, ideas being considered include extending dental service hours that the city already provides to local seniors, extend the city’s mobile dental bus — which operates five days a week — or add another oral operating unit for the week. Currently, there are two operating units used full time for four days a week, and one operating unit open one day a week on Fridays.

The city also has a clinic in the Robert Thompson building and a health care facility in the east end.

The province is providing Hamilton with $2.248 million in operating costs for dental services that will help about 4,000 low-income seniors across the city, which works out to about $500 per person. Hamilton has identified about 10,230 low-income seniors that would benefit from the program.

“It’s still a very good program,” said Tran, even though he lamented to members of the city’s seniors advisory committee the program will only reach about 40 per cent of eligible seniors.

“Four thousand (seniors) is a nice start, but hopefully it is an interim step. There are still 5,000 to 6,000 seniors still in need.”

Most of Hamilton’s low-income seniors live in the lower city and on the Mountain. There are also about 1,000 eligible seniors living in long-term care facilities.

Hamilton officials conducted a survey and found that most seniors didn’t see a dentist because of lack of transportation, the high cost and fear.

The city already operates a dental health bus that provided 1,104 appointments for 490 seniors in 2018. It turned away 587 clients of all ages last year.