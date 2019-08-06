Hamilton public health officials applying for capital funding to help provide free dental care to seniors

Hamilton public health officials are preparing this month to apply for capital funding to help provide needed dental service to about 4,000 low-income seniors that should begin this fall.
Dr. Ninh Tran, the city’s associate medical officer of health, said municipalities had until Aug. 14 to apply for one-time capital funding from a $25-million provincial envelope. The original deadline was Aug. 7 for the capital funding to support the second phase of the dental program that will be in place by the winter of 2019.
Although Hamilton’s health officials have yet to identify how much money will be needed, ideas being considered include extending dental service hours that the city already provides to local seniors, extend the city’s mobile dental bus — which operates five days a week — or add another oral operating unit for the week. Currently, there are two operating units used full time for four days a week, and one operating unit open one day a week on Fridays.
The city also has a clinic in the Robert Thompson building and a health care facility in the east end.
The province is providing Hamilton with $2.248 million in operating costs for dental services that will help about 4,000 low-income seniors across the city, which works out to about $500 per person. Hamilton has identified about 10,230 low-income seniors that would benefit from the program.
“It’s still a very good program,” said Tran, even though he lamented to members of the city’s seniors advisory committee the program will only reach about 40 per cent of eligible seniors.
“Four thousand (seniors) is a nice start, but hopefully it is an interim step. There are still 5,000 to 6,000 seniors still in need.”
Most of Hamilton’s low-income seniors live in the lower city and on the Mountain. There are also about 1,000 eligible seniors living in long-term care facilities.
Hamilton officials conducted a survey and found that most seniors didn’t see a dentist because of lack of transportation, the high cost and fear.
The city already operates a dental health bus that provided 1,104 appointments for 490 seniors in 2018. It turned away 587 clients of all ages last year.
The $100-million free dental care program for low-income seniors was introduced by the Ontario government in its 2019 budget. It would include anyone who is 65 years or older and has an income of $19,300 for a single person or $32,300 for a couple.
Tran said there are many “unknowns” to the provincial government’s program, including how seniors will enrol in the program, what services will be allowed, whether dentures will be included — about two-thirds of seniors have dentures — and when the program even starts.
Mark Nesbitt, spokesperson for the provincial Ministry of Health, stated that the dental care program will be “rolled out in two stages” starting in the fall of 2019 using “existing resources and infrastructure at the public health units and community health clinics.”
He said by the winter, the program will expand to include “new dental services in underserviced areas” such as dental suites and dental buses.
Tran said Hamilton is “planning to provide (denture repair) unless the ministry tells us we can’t.”
Nesbitt said the dental services that will be available include examinations and assessments, preventative and restorative services such as cavities and broken teeth, X-rays, oral surgery, endodontic services and periodontal services to treat gum conditions.
He said prosthodontic services, including dentures, “will also be covered to a certain extent.”
A few members of the committee urged city officials to create a comprehensive marketing campaign across the city to inform all seniors, especially those who are newcomers or who don’t speak English of French, about the program.
