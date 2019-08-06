Sheffield's Dumfries Mutual gives back

Ontario’s oldest farm mutual insurance company now calls Sheffield home.

Dumfries Mutual recently relocated from Cambridge, where it had been operating since 1983. Its new 10,000-square-foot office, located on Old Highway 8 in Sheffield, features increased parking, client rooms and meeting spaces to better serve its clients.

While the business relocated in last August, it only just formally celebrated the opening of its new digs with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 21.

The team at Dumfries Mutual wasted no time giving back to the community it now calls home. Proceeds from its recent charity golf tournament — the seventh annual — were presented to the Flamborough Food Bank. The tournament, held at Savannah Golf Links, saw 136 turn out to support the cause, helping raise more than $20,000 for the food bank.