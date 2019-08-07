Code Red data shows stunning disparities in effects of opioid crisis across Hamilton

• • •

When the city is broken down into smaller areas, the differences are magnified even more.

In the lower inner city from James Street to Kenilworth Avenue, the rate of opioid overdoses was four times higher than it was on the Mountain, eight times higher than Ancaster, 10 times higher than Glanbrook and nearly 12 times higher than Flamborough.

In fact, there were more than twice as many opioid overdoses (441) between James St. and Kenilworth Ave. in the lower city than in the five suburban communities combined (207).

There are 2,700 people living in census tract 63.00, the neighbourhood bounded by James Street North, the CN Rail line, Barton Street East, Wellington Street North and Cannon Street East.

From 2012 through 2017, there were more opioid overdoses (45) in that small inner-city neighbourhood than in all of Flamborough and Glanbrook combined (43), where more than 70,000 people live.

"This is about despair," said Neil Johnston, a McMaster University researcher and one of the collaborators on the Code Red project since its inception.

"It's about despair, whether you're hooked on something nasty and you feel you can't get out or nobody cares whether you get out," said Johnston. "One way or another it's a terribly malignant force."

The growing number of opioid-related deaths in the lower city appears to be having an impact on life spans.

In 2013, there were 143 opioid overdoses in Hamilton and 37 opioid-related deaths. By 2017, the numbers had jumped to 335 overdoses, nearly one per day on average, and 88 deaths.

In the decade between 2006-08 and 2016-17, the average lifespan for those living between James Street and Kenilworth Avenue declined by 1.5 years, from 72.7 years to 71.2. That mirrors what's being seen in Rust Belt states and poor rural counties in the U.S.

In every other part of Hamilton, life spans grew over the same period.

• • •

Last year saw another frightening surge as opioid-related deaths rose by nearly 40 per cent, from 88 to 122 confirmed and suspected deaths in 2018.

"This isn't something that's just happened overnight or a couple of months," said Hamilton doctor Tim O'Shea, an infectious disease and internal medicine specialist who mostly treats vulnerable and addicted patients.

"The graphs show it's been increasing over a number of years and the numbers are quite high both in terms of deaths as well as illness caused by addiction and substance use," said O'Shea.

O'Shea said a number of his patients are stigmatized by the health care system because they're poor, addicted or, frequently, both. He wonders whether this has contributed to the skyrocketing number of opioid-related overdoses and deaths in Hamilton.

"The question that has to be asked is if this was any other medical condition that affected one part of the city leading to people dying in big numbers, would there be a different response?" O'Shea asked.

"If this was an infectious disease outbreak of some sort," he added, "there (would be) a huge mobilization."

What's more discouraging, O'Shea noted, is that the tally of opioid deaths in Hamilton doesn't reflect the true number.

Deaths from associated causes, such as addiction-related infections or suicides, aren't counted in the opioid totals.

O'Shea said one of his addicted patients died recently from a heart valve infection that is associated with heavy use of opioids. Her death wouldn't show up as part of the official count, he said.

"I think we're underestimating it by quite a bit," O'Shea said.

The new round of health care indicators reinforce Code Red's findings that when it comes to health care cost, "the differential between the inner city and pretty much everywhere else in town represents vast resources," Johnston said.

"It's almost impossible to count how that costs us and it's a direct consequence of people living in poverty, people living in hopelessness, people feeling that no one gives a damn about them," Johnston said.

"It becomes a self-perpetuating kind of cycle."

High-frequency ER users

The rate of high-frequency users of Hamilton's emergency rooms are heavily concentrated in the lower inner city, according to data provided to the Spectator for 2016 and 2017.

In the lower city between James Street and Kenilworth Avenue, the rate of people who visited an emergency room five times or more in a year was 26.3 per 1,000 people.

That's four times higher than Ancaster (6.3 per 1,000) and almost eight times higher than Flamborough (3.4 per 1,000), the city's two richest suburban communities.

When it comes to the ultra-high frequency users, about 90 per cent of the people who visited an ER 20 times or more in 2016 and 2017 lived in the former City of Hamilton while 10 per cent lived in the five suburban communities of Stoney Creek, Glanbrook, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.

In the neighbourhood bounded by Queen, James, King and Cannon streets, nearly 5 per cent of all residents visited an emergency room at least five times in 2016 and 2017.

Lack of access to primary care and the lack of access to mental health services are the main reasons for the disparities, according to Dr. Tim O'Shea, an infectious disease and internal medicine specialist who treats a lot of vulnerable and addicted patients.

"Lack of access is exacerbated by all the other socioeconomic factors like homelessness or addiction or mental health issues that makes it harder for people to access the care they need," said O'Shea.

• • •

ER visits arriving by ambulance

The 4,300 Hamilton residents who live in the chunk of downtown bounded by Queen, Cannon, Wellington and King streets don't have to travel far to reach a hospital emergency room.

It's little more than a kilometre at most to reach either of the ERs at Hamilton General Hospital or St. Joseph's Healthcare on Charlton Avenue.

Yet more than a third of all ER visitors from that part of downtown Hamilton arrived at the emergency room by ambulance in 2016 and 2017.

That's among the highest rates across the entire city, based on data provided to the Spectator as part of Code Red.

As with almost all health markers analyzed in Code Red, there are significant disparities between rich and poor parts of the city when it comes to the proportion of people who arrive at an ER by ambulance.

In the lower inner city between James Street and Kenilworth Avenue, nearly 22 per cent of ER visitors arrive by ambulance, compared to less than 17 per cent for those who live on the Mountain and 15 per cent for residents of the five suburban communities of Stoney Creek, Glanbrook, Ancaster, Dundas and Flamborough.

In Glanbrook, the rate of people arriving at an ER by ambulance was less than 13 per cent.

Higher rates of ambulance use for ER visits suggests patients could be sicker, have limited opportunities for transportation, or both.

In 2016 and 2017 combined, there were about 90,000 ER arrivals by ambulance.

• • •

Intensive care unit patients

The rate of people living in the lower inner city who need to be admitted to an intensive care unit is more than twice as high as those living in Ancaster and three times higher than people living in Flamborough.

For those living between James Street and Kenilworth Avenue, the rate of ICU patients was 8.1 per 1,000 people a year in 2016 and 2017. In Ancaster, the rate was 3.7 ICU patients per 1,000 and in Flamborough, it was 2.7 per 1,000.

For the entire lower former City of Hamilton, from the Stoney Creek border to the Dundas border, the rate of people admitted to an ICU was nearly 40 per cent higher than the rate for Mountain residents and nearly 70 per cent higher than the rate for residents of the five suburban communities combined.

The data also shows that the rate of people readmitted to hospital within seven days of being discharged was significantly higher for people living in the lower inner city than in other parts of Hamilton.

The readmission rate for those living between James Street and Kenilworth Avenue was about 35 per cent higher than elsewhere in Hamilton.

sbuist@thespec.com

905-526-3226

