Hikers linked to Hamilton firefighter’s fall at Albion Falls charged with trespassing

The city is pursuing trespassing charges against hikers who spurred a rescue effort at Albion Falls that left a Hamilton firefighter injured.

The three hikers got lost in the dark last Wednesday and ended up in an off-limits area around the popular east Mountain waterfall. They called for help after one woman injured her ankle.

Emergency workers eventually found and escorted the trio to safety — but not before a firefighter slipped and fell nearly seven metres, injuring his face and head.

Coun. Tom Jackson, who represents the east Mountain ward that includes the falls, confirmed Tuesday the city has issued court summons for the hikers.

That means the city is pursuing more serious penalties than the default ticket of $135 typically handed out to most would-be explorers who are caught jumping the fence around the 19-metre-high waterfall.

"If we need a greater deterrent, to make the message that much stronger, so be it," said Jackson, who called it "mind-boggling" that a firefighter was injured dealing with "an absolutely preventable situation."

The unidentified firefighter ended up with head and facial injuries, including fractures. Jackson said the 39-year-old man is still recovering.

A part-three court summons means a justice of the peace will determine the fine if the charged individual is found guilty. The maximum fine for the more serious trespassing charge is $10,000.

The city tends to reserve more serious court summons for repeat offenders or stranded hikers who spur a rope rescue.

As of late July, the fire department had been summoned for four rope rescues this year. That's down from last year's total of seven calls, which was a dip from the 15 in 2017. In 2016, there were 23.