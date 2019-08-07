Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announces $1 million for 10 Great Lakes projects

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced the Liberal government is investing just over $1 million in 10 projects to improve the Great Lakes basin.
McKenna said the $1.06 million over three years in funding will target toxic algae blooms that have become a scourge to water quality in most Great Lakes and improve wetlands in Thunder Bay, Toronto, Cornwall and Niagara-on-the-Lake.
She made the announcement under sunny skies at the Canada Centre for Inland Waters in Burlington on Aug. 7, underneath the Skyway and surrounded by Hamilton East-Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina, Karina Gould, MP for Burlington, and Pam Damoff, MP for Oakville North-Burlington.
None of the 10 projects that were announced for funding were in Hamilton.
When asked about the lack of projects in the city, McKenna said the projects that will be funded include reducing algae blooms, which have invaded Hamilton Harbour, and improving wetlands, will help other areas along the Great Lakes.
“These blooms are spreading faster because of climate change,” said McKenna.
Hamilton officials said last month that Bayfront Park could be permanently closed because of the persistent blue-green algae problem along the waterfront.
The algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals. Officials said the algae is the “new norm” and that Bayfront Park will be permanently closed to swimmers for the near future.
Bratina said a scan of the Hamilton Harbour is evidence that the environment and business can work in harmony for the benefit of the community and nature.
He pointed out the rehabilitation of the Windermere Basin habitat, which had been plagued by chemicals, sewage overflows, landfill leaks and eroded sediment, and the clean air that pervades the area instead of the smog days that were a regular part of the summer months in the city reveals improving the environment takes time and effort.
The man-made wetland cost about $20 million to create with funding from all three levels of government.
“All sorts of things are happening,” said Bratina. “Including up there the air, we haven’t had a smog or air quality issue for some time now. So, things are getting better. But there is so much more to do.”
McKenna emphasized the $1 million is “new money” and the announcement was “new” even though the funding is part of a $44.84 million Great Lakes Protection Initiative investment that had been previously announced in the Liberal’s 2017 budget.
Government officials said since 2015 the Liberals have provided $18 million to support 123 conservation and restoration projects across the Great Lakes basin.
The Liberals had already provided $270,000 over three years to the Bay Area Restoration Council in 2018 to “enhance” public awareness about the Hamilton Harbour Area of Concern remediation effort and engage students, scientists in a volunteer program to rehabilitate the habitat and monitor environmental quality.
In addition, the Royal Botanical Gardens received $525,000 in 2018 over three years to restore 4.5 hectares of wetlands and increasing vegetated shoreline by two kilometres in Cootes Paradise and Grindstone Marsh.
McKenna said the federal government is also addressing historic flooding that has overwhelmed communities this spring and summer. She said the type of flooding that impacted the Great Lakes waters and Ontario rivers from Ottawa to Niagara will be happening more often because of climate change.
“This is a direct example of why we have to adopt to the impacts of climate change,” she said.
She said 100-year storms are now occurring every five years or even every two years.
“We will have to do more,” she said.
But she blamed Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Ontario Premier Doug Ford for ignoring the effects of what climate change is doing to the environment.
“There are two choices in this election, and I think the choice is pretty stark,” said McKenna, referring to the October federal vote.
“We are proud to stand on our record where we have taken ambitious climate action, alternatively Conservatives will make it free to pollute, they will cancel programs from electric vehicles initiatives to flood management. We need to protect these waters.”
