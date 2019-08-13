Will rural Flamborough get some of the province's broadband cash?

Ontario’s government says it will connect 220,000 new rural customers to broadband internet — but with few details available, Flamborough’s business community says it will celebrate expanded access if and when it comes to pass.

“The government has been listening and it’s great there’s going to be money, but we don’t understand how they’re going to be using it, and how they’re going to get the infrastructure out there,” Flamborough Chamber of Commerce executive director Matteo Patricelli told the Review. He was reacting to the July launch of Ontario’s Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, which includes $315 million over five years to expand service. “It’s nice, but we’re definitely wanting to know the answers.”

He says the chamber’s rural members have long been expressing concerns about patchy, unreliable, or simply unavailable high-speed internet service.

“The further out you go from any city, the more difficult the connection gets.”

Members of the Progressive Conservative government, including Premier Doug Ford, held a Lucan, Ont. news conference on July 23 promoting the fund. They said it includes $150 million for a new broadband fund, which they say will “leverage private sector funding along with support from other levels of government” to generate a total of $1 billion in investment.

"Too many families and businesses in rural and remote communities are being left behind,” said Ford in a statement, which notes that the province has committed “up to” $63.7 million to the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) broadband project, a non-profit organization working to subsidize service providers who build internet infrastructure in parts of southwestern Ontario, in places where the distance between customers may not provide a financial incentive.

When asked how the announcement will benefit Flamborough, government spokesperson Christine Bujold said “it would be premature to speculate on specific investments.”

“We understand that every region, community and neighbourhood is different, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution,” said Bujold, press secretary to infrastructure minister Laurie Scott, in an email. “The plan will give municipalities more tools to better review assets (towers, buildings and lands) to find the most efficient ways to deploy broadband and cellular infrastructure.”

Flamborough farmer Shawn Brenn says reliable internet is essential in getting his vegetables — a perishable good — to stores quickly. He used to have satellite-based internet, which he said was reasonably priced but unreliable during bad weather.

“If you have very expensive produce orders to be confirmed and you don’t have internet to confirm them, you risk losing orders,” said Brenn, whose Brenn-B Farms is located about five kilometres north of Peters Corners.