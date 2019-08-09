Which breed tops the list of most-coveted dogs in Hamilton?

Wide-eyed, flaxen-haired and cuddly, it's easy to see why Hamiltonians love Sadie the goldendoodle and dogs just like her.

Goldendoodles, a mix of golden retriever and poodle, are a hybrid of some of the most popular dog breeds in Hamilton, according to active licensing data from the city. The data shows Labrador retrievers top the list with more than 5,000 licensed, followed by shih tzus with just under 4,000 licensed and golden retrievers with about 2,500 licensed.

Pam Carson, Sadie's owner, wasn't surprised to learn goldendoodles — slotted under golden retriever or poodle —rank high on the list.

What's the appeal?

"She's non-shedding," Carson said, petting a panting Sadie outside the Hill Street Dog Park. "Cleaner house, no fur on my clothes. It was one of the key factors of why I wanted this kind of dog."

Sadie is also smart, has lots of energy and she's a people-dog, eagerly snuggling up to strangers on the street.

"She was my retirement gift to me," Carson said.

While the city doesn't track historical licensing data on dog breeds, Karen Edwards, an advisor with the city's animal services department, said the popularity of certain breeds noticeably fluctuate over time.

Goldendoodles and labradoodles may be all the rage today, but shepherds, dobermans and even dalmatians all had their day in the sun too, Edwards said.

Pop culture — think 101 Dalmatians — can impact the popularity of breeds. So can legislation. Pit bull numbers dropped off since they were banned in the province in 2005, Edwards said, and there are now none on the city's licensing list.