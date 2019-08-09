Firefighters knock down fire at Waterdown dry cleaner

Hamilton firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Waterdown dry-cleaning business Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out just before 1 p.m. at a business on Main Street North, the Hamilton Fire Department said on Twitter.
When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and fire on the ground floor of the establishment.
Firefighters have knocked down the fire and are checking for extension.
