'All hell broke loose': Waterdown business owner attempted to douse flames

Tony’s Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning owner Vince Fantauzzi’s day was unfolding just as it normally would on Aug. 9 until he smelled smoke. He quickly made his way to the back of his Main Street North shop, where the machines are located and was confronted by flames.
“All hell broke loose,” he said. “I tried to put it out with two extinguishers, but they just overpowered me, and I had to run out,” said Fantauzzi, adding that the thick, black smoke made it impossible to see.
The flames erupted in the shop’s back room, where the shoe repair finishing machine is located. In his nearly 50 years of working, the cobbler said he has never experienced anything like it before. His machines are well maintained and have a 100-year lifespan.
“They’re horses,” he said of the tools of his trade, which he will have to replace.
Hamilton fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze, which broke out just before 1 p.m.
While Tony’s Shoes and Dry Cleaning suffered damage, so too did the Mr. Classy barber shop as did Fantauzzi’s second-storey residence. Damage, said the property owner, is estimated at $200,000.
An insurance adjuster was slated to visit the Main Street North property Monday.
“It’s going to be a little bit of a tough month,” said Fantauzzi, who is actively looking to set up a temporary location to keep the dry cleaning side of the business going.
His first priority, he said, are his customers.
“If something’s damaged, we’ve got insurance for it so nobody’s going to be out of pocket,” he said.
Clothing was not damaged by the fire, but to ensure there is no residue or smell, all items will be dry cleaned anew.
Some shoes, however, were lost in the fire along with the machines. Fantauzzi expects it will take between four to five weeks to replace them.
Fantauzzi said he will keep customers apprised of what is happening and update them on the restoration efforts as they unfold.
“I worry more about my customers than I do about myself right now,” he said.
As he looks to rebuild the business, with plans for a grand reopening celebration in the fall, Fantauzzi is thankful for the support he’s received from friends and local residents, who offered him a place to stay until he could return to his unit above the shop.
Taking stock of what happened Friday, Fantauzzi said he was lucky to get out of the building alive after trying to extinguish the blaze before fire crews arrived.
“Don’t try to be brave,” he said. “I was trying to be a hero, but I could have killed myself.”
