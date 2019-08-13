Flamborough food banks see higher numbers of clients this summer

While food is essential to survive, there is also a social aspect to it which is just as important, according to Ward.

“How do you have friends or family over to your home if you can’t offer them food,” she said.

Ward said she’s not sure what is causing the uptick in clients but believes the rising cost of living and housing may play a role.

“There’s a general sense of anxiety I think in our culture right now that has led to some instability and more families being on the edge,” she said.

Local food banks rely on donations from the community. They also partner with area grocers.

Food with Grace has paired up with No Frills, which donates produce that would otherwise be thrown out due to imperfections or are coming close to their expiration dates.

“We are able to pick up that food and keep it from going in the dumpster,” said Ward.

With back to school just around the corner, the Flamborough Food Bank is getting ready to outfit students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with needed school supplies through its annual backpack program. It solicits monetary donations as well as community donations of supplies to ensure each knapsack includes notebooks, pens, paper, binders and calculators — everything a young mind needs to be successful.

“We pack them full,” said Leamen, adding that last year 80 students benefited from the program.

The Flamborough Food Bank’s backpack program is supported, in part, by area churches and the Optimist Club of Carlisle. Residents and businesses are doing their part to set students up for success. Donations are accepted at the food bank, 1432 Carlisle Rd., or at Flamborough Connects, 163 Dundas St. E. Call 905-690-1036 to co-ordinate a drop-off.

Flamborough’s Ryan and Melissa Zogala of the MWR Realty Team are soliciting donations of backpacks filled with essential back-to-school items to help young clients of the Flamborough and Burlington food banks.

Bags can be dropped off by Aug. 20 at the Waterdown branch of the Hamilton Public Library (163 Dundas St. E.) or Fortinos (115 Hamilton St. N.). Pick ups are also available. Email hello@marriedwithrealestate.com or visit https://marriedwithrealestate.com/backpack-to-basics-program for a full list of basic supplies.

The Flamborough Food Bank and Food with Grace accepts donations of non-perishable food items at a variety of locations throughout the year. They include Sobeys (255 Dundas St. E.) and Fortinos and No Frills (36 Clappison Ave.).