What's Going On Here?: No parking signs on Hwy. 6

Temporary No Parking road signs have gone up along a stretch of Highway 6 in Flamborough. There are 40 signs — 20 per side — marking the area that sparked chaos last summer near a Flamborough sunflower farm, where visitors came out to get the perfect selfie.

JUST THE FACTS

• Last summer, Bogle Seeds in Millgrove offered photographers and visitors the chance to take photos in the field of sunflowers by charging $7.50 per adult. When a new crop of flowers were in bloom, they met people from all over the world who came to have their photos taken surrounded by the friendly-looking plants.

• For a time, the farm, which primary sells corn, oats, barley, bird seed and millet, would receive hundreds of visitors who would pay the fee and respect the farm when they were out in the field. Once photos started going viral, the Bogles said they were inundated with crowds of people who ignored the No Trespassing signs along Edgewood and Safari roads, which were lined up with cars on both sides.

• July 28 was the day about 7,000 cars parked along both sides of Highway 6. Police were called in to help with crowd control.

• This year, the family called on the OPP to place temporary signs up during the sunflower blooming season. At the OPP’s request, the Ministry of Transportation set up the signs along the stretch of highway.

• In addition to the signs and as a way to help shield the flowers that were trampled on or ripped out of the ground last summer, the Bogles planted ornamental corn around them so the flowers couldn’t be seen from the road.