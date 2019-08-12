Plan to cap Westfield Heritage Village crowds panned

The chair of the Hamilton Conservation Authority is panning a staff proposal to cap attendance at popular Westfield Heritage Village events like the annual Maple Sugar Festival, in order to avoid excessive visitor lineups and overflow parking problems.

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said the authority has already taken “a bit of a bad rap” for how it handled traffic issues at Webster’s Falls, where vehicular access on weekends is now limited to a shuttle bus service from Christie Lake.

He said he won’t support limiting entry to Westfield’s busiest events to a set number of visitors who buy advance tickets online, and wants to see solutions other than “chasing people away,” including potentially increasing the village’s 300-car parking capacity.

“It wasn’t that long ago we couldn’t get people to come out here,” Ferguson told an Aug. 8 meeting of the authority’s conservation advisory board held at Westfield.

“To simply say we’re shutting the gates after this car, everybody else turn around, I don’t think that gives the conservation authority a good reputation.”

Rondalyn Brown, the village’s manager, said staff have never turned people away, but some events are so popular they exceed the capacity of the parking lot and pioneer buildings, and overwhelm concession stands.

She said visitors on those occasions are parking along both sides of the stretch of 80 km/h Kirkwall Road leading to the village when the on-site lot is full, creating pedestrian safety concerns.

“There are also all of those people who pull up and say it’s too full, now we do have to turn around,” she said, estimating the village’s visitor capacity at about 1,500.

Brown said Black Creek Pioneer Village in North York has already instituted limited advance ticket sales for its most popular attractions and doing so at Westfield would involve educating the public on the entry new rules.

She said they would start with next year’s Haunted Halloween and only apply to highest attendance events, including the Maple Sugar Festival and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.