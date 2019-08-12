Hamilton agrees to partner with Hamilton 100 group to bid on 2030 Commonwealth Games

Hamilton councillors have agreed to partner with a private sector effort to land the 100th Commonwealth Games in the city where the sporting event began.
The general issues committee agreed Aug. 12 to a memorandum of understanding that allows the city the flexibility to exit the process if it wants to, while also assuming no financial or legal obligations in the bid process for the Games.
The cost for the Games could reach over $1 billion, officials have said. The 2018 Games in Australia cost over $1.8 billion, while the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2014 and the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England, are about $1.5 billion.
Jasper Kujavsky, vice-chair of the Hamilton 100 group that will be making a bid to Commonwealth Games Canada to be the Canadian city to host the Games, was pleased with the decision.
“Our side wants to sign (the memorandum of understanding),” he said.
The document addresses both parties’ primary objectives including areas of collaborations, due diligence, communications, contacts and effective dates. It also states that the city “shall assume no liability for any obligations” from the bid proposal.
Hamilton will provide the group with advice in such areas as affordable housing, health and wellness, tourism, economic development, sport development, recreation, security and special events.
Kujavsky said currently Hamilton is the only Canadian city that has made it clear it will be putting a bid in to host the 2030 Games.
The Games began in 1930 in Hamilton and were then called the British Empire Games.
P.J. Mercanti, who is heading the Hamilton 100 effort, has already told councillors that the “100th anniversary is a once-in-a-generation opportunity” for the city to host the Games.
Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead, a supporter of the city making a bid for the Games, said such an event could allow the city to address such pressing issues as affordable housing, poverty, jobs and training.
“If our ducks are aligned, we will be hosting the Commonwealth Games,” he said.
Kujavsky said by approving the document it will allow the group to prepare a Phase 1 document for council on the bid that will be before councillors Nov. 6. The group must submit a hosting proposal document to Commonwealth Games Canada by Nov. 22. The document will include information about the impact the games will have on the community, programs, dates, venues, financial estimates and stakeholder assistance.
Commonwealth Games Canada is scheduled to select its preferred city to host the games in the spring of 2020.
Representatives from Commonwealth Games Canada and the Commonwealth Games Federation were in Hamilton recently to tour the city and visited potential sporting event locations.
“We were very excited by the site visit,” said Kujavsky.
Kujavsky said the decision by council, scheduled for Aug. 16, will also allow the group to launch a Hamilton 100 website and create a presence on social media.
