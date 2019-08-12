Hamilton agrees to partner with Hamilton 100 group to bid on 2030 Commonwealth Games

Hamilton councillors have agreed to partner with a private sector effort to land the 100th Commonwealth Games in the city where the sporting event began.

The general issues committee agreed Aug. 12 to a memorandum of understanding that allows the city the flexibility to exit the process if it wants to, while also assuming no financial or legal obligations in the bid process for the Games.

The cost for the Games could reach over $1 billion, officials have said. The 2018 Games in Australia cost over $1.8 billion, while the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2014 and the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England, are about $1.5 billion.

Jasper Kujavsky, vice-chair of the Hamilton 100 group that will be making a bid to Commonwealth Games Canada to be the Canadian city to host the Games, was pleased with the decision.