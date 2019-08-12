Allison Cillis selected as Flamborough-Glanbrook's federal NDP candidate

A Hamilton high school teacher will carry the NDP banner in the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding this fall.

Allison Cillis was selected as the candidate by the local riding association at its meeting Aug. 8 in Binbrook, where she lives with her husband Daryl and their two children.

A passionate advocate against discrimination, Cillis says she does her part to ensure her school and community are welcoming places for all. She believes that Canada’s health care system needs to be protected and is a supporter of a universal pharmacare plan to better serve the country's aging population. She is committed to protecting the environment and would like to see the federal government make the right choices for the planet, and all Canadians.

Cillis took issue with Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer’s plan to offer an income tax deduction for parents who send children to private school. Noting that this move could benefit the wealthy and potentially lead to cuts in public education across Canada, Cillis said, “I have experienced the effects of these cuts and when I’m in Ottawa I will ensure that public education is protected.”