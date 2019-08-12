What's Going On Here?: Drainage improvements result in temporary Flamborough road closures

Road closures are in effect to accommodate multi-phase culvert installations along Centre Road and the 6th Concession Road East.

JUST THE FACTS

• Culvert installation work began Aug. 12.

• The 6th Concession Road East, between Garden Lane and Centre Road, will be closed for approximately one week.

• Centre Road, between the 6th and 7th Concession roads, will be closed beginning on Aug. 19.

• Weather permitting, the drainage improvement project should be completed by Aug. 28.

